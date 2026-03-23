Organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games revealed the official visual identity Monday, showcasing a floral-themed design system that celebrates the city's neighborhoods, landscapes and cultural spirit.

The branding will appear across competition venues, fan zones, citywide installations, signage, digital platforms and broadcast presentations during the Games, LA28 said.

At the heart of the design is the "Superbloom," inspired by Southern California's wildflower surges that follow seasonal rains. LA28 described it as a metaphor for the Games, where years of preparation culminate in a brief, high-profile global spectacle.

The core graphic is composed of 13 individual blooms, each symbolizing a different facet of Los Angeles, from its entertainment culture to its neighborhoods, people and native environment.

The color palette draws on the bird of paradise, the official flower of Los Angeles, and is grouped into four families, poppy, scarlet flax, bluebell and sagebrush, to evoke the region's terrain and vegetation.

Organizers said the typographic style was inspired by Los Angeles street signage, including strip mall and hand-painted storefront lettering, in an effort to give the identity a distinctly local feel.

LA28 said the design was developed to work across a wide range of settings, from nearly century-old venues to new facilities, while also accounting for broadcast requirements, digital formats and lighting conditions.

The organizing committee partnered with design studio Koto on the project.

The identity was unveiled more than two years before the Olympic opening ceremony in what organizers described as an unusually early rollout, giving partners and stakeholders more time to incorporate the branding into their materials.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for a third time in 2028, after staging the Games in 1932 and 1984. It will also host the Paralympics for the first time.