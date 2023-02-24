An amateur female rugby player, paralyzed from the waist down following a "reckless" tackle, triumphed in London's High Court on Thursday, when her claim against the opposing player was successful.

In October 2017, Dani Czernuszka, a then 28-year-old mother-of-two, suffered a spinal fracture and a spinal cord injury during a match.

The injuries left her in a wheelchair.

Czernuszka brought legal action against opponent Natasha King, who she claimed had dangerously tackled her during the game and so was responsible for her injuries.

Judge Martin Spencer ruled in Czernuszka's favor, finding King was liable for the injuries she had suffered.

The judge found that during the match between the women's teams of Rams Rugby Football Club and Bracknell Rugby Football Club, both based in the southeast English county of Berkshire, King "launched herself" at Czernuszka when she was bent over waiting to receive the ball.

"She drove the claimant backward and, importantly, downwards using her full weight and strength to crush the claimant in a maneuver which was obviously dangerous and liable to cause injury," he added.

The judge also found King had been "looking for an opportunity to get her revenge on the claimant: the red mist had metaphorically descended over the defendant's eyes" after winding herself during a previous attempt to tackle Czernuszka.

Justice Spencer said: "Although this was a league match, the nature of the league being developmental meant that the players were still learning the game and it should have been played in that spirit: the players had a duty to be mindful of each other and to play with the understanding that enjoyment and learning were the main objectives, not winning."

He said that while he did not believe there was intent to cause injury that was not the point at issue, but rather the "tackle" was executed with "reckless disregard" for Czernuszka's safety.

Following the judgment, Czernuszka said she was "grateful" for the ruling, as she thanked friends and family for helping her learn to live "with my life-changing injuries.

Czernuszka added: "Sport has always given me great pleasure in life, and I don't blame the game of rugby for what happened that day.

"Ultimately, I feel I was let down by improper and poor behavior from the opposing player, coaching staff and the referee."