London has officially submitted its final bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, with organizers projecting the event would generate more than 400 million pounds ($530 million) in economic and social benefits while building on the city's rich legacy of hosting major international athletics competitions.

Athletic Ventures, a partnership between U.K. Athletics, London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company, delivered its final bid documents to World Athletics on Thursday, putting forward London Stadium as the proposed venue.

The stadium, originally built for the 2012 Olympic Games, also successfully staged the 2017 World Athletics Championships.

The bid marks another step in Britain's long-term strategy to strengthen the Olympic legacy left by the London Games and reaffirm the country's position as a leading destination for global sporting events.

U.K. Athletics CEO Jack Buckner said securing the use of London Stadium had been a key objective throughout the bidding process.

"We're delighted that we have reached agreement with the London Stadium and West Ham United for the use of the London Stadium," Buckner said, describing the bid as an important part of Britain's Olympic legacy ambitions.

The agreement resolves earlier concerns surrounding the venue's availability during the English football season.

Negotiations with Premier League club West Ham United, which has priority use of the stadium, resulted in a deal that organizers say will have minimal impact on the club's schedule while also including initiatives to enhance the stadium and improve the matchday experience for supporters.

Great Run Company CEO Paul Foster expressed confidence in London's chances, calling the submission an "outstanding bid" backed by the city's proven ability to deliver world-class athletics events.

He pointed to London's impressive resume, which includes the 2012 Olympics, the 2017 World Championships, the annual London Marathon and Diamond League meetings, all of which have attracted elite athletes and enthusiastic crowds.

London Marathon Events CEO Hugh Brasher said the championships would extend well beyond the competition itself, estimating more than 400 million pounds in combined economic and social benefits.

Brasher added that the event would be supported by mass participation activities across Britain, creating opportunities for communities nationwide to engage with athletics while leaving a lasting legacy for the sport.

The bid also has the backing of the U.K. government, which reaffirmed its support in July 2025, as well as the Mayor of London. Organizers said previous feasibility studies underpin the projected economic impact and broader community benefits expected from staging the championships.

World Athletics is expected to announce the host city for the 2029 World Championships in September. London faces competition from other reported bidders, including Rome, Munich and Nairobi.