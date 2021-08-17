India showered praise on Virat Kohli's Test team as former cricketers and media lined up Tuesday to congratulate them for pulling off a spectacular victory over England in the second Test at Lord's.

Indian quicks including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma shared 10 wickets between them to bundle out England for 120 in the final session on Monday's fifth day to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

But it was an unbeaten ninth-wicket stand of 89 between Shami, who hit a career-best 56, and Bumrah, who made 34, that swung the momentum back in India's favor after it was struggling on 209-8.

"Fantastic win for India ... what character and guts from the team ... each and everyone ... such a pleasure to watch it from so close," India's cricket chief Sourav Ganguly, who was in London for the match, wrote on Twitter.

The Indian Express headlined its report "India sledge hammer England" while The Times Of India said, "India Believe In The Lord's!".

Virat Kohli's side won by 151 runs in a match that witnessed some on-field verbal exchanges between the two sides.

Opener KL Rahul was named man of the match for his 129 in India's first-innings total of 364 after being invited to bat first by England skipper Joe Root.

England responded with 391 riding Root's unbeaten 180.

India declared their second innings on 298-8 early in the second session on day five and the new-ball bowlers Bumrah and Shami struck early to corner England.

"That was some Test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played!," cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said.

Batting great VVS Laxman said, "What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan.

"Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said: "Amazing game of Cricket ... India today showed why they are so much better than England ... The belief to Win was immense."

'Super proud'

"I feel super proud of the whole team," said India captain Kohli after the win. "The pitch didn't offer much in the first three days.

"The way we played this morning with Shami and Burmah with the bat was important.

"We believed we could get them out in 60 overs and the bowlers were outstanding."

The hosts appeared to fire India up during some tense verbal exchanges, with opener Rahul saying: "If you go after one of our guys, all 11 of us will come at you."

England captain Root blamed himself for the reverse, despite his superb first-innings 180 not out and a top score of 33 in the hosts' second innings.

'Lot of learning'

His attack repeatedly bowled too short early in the Shami-Bumrah stand and by the time they adjusted, the batsmen were set.

"A lot of it falls on my shoulders," said Root.

"I've got to do a lot of learning and that if we find ourselves in a similar position that tactically I am better."

Bumrah had Burns out for naught when the left-hander was caught off a leading edge at wide mid-off.

The struggling Sibley followed soon afterward when he nicked a superb Shami leg-cutter to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

It was the first time in 141 years of Test cricket in England that both home openers had been out for a duck in the same innings

The recalled Haseeb Hameed, in on a pair, was dropped in the slips on four before his nine off 45 balls ended when lbw to an Ishant Sharma nip-backer.

New batsman Jonny Bairstow, was out for just two when lbw to Ishant on review.

And England's 67-4 at tea became 67-5 three balls afterward when Root was caught by Kohli at first slip off Bumrah for 33.

Siraj struck twice in successive balls to leave England 67-5, with Moeen Ali caught by a gleeful Kohli before Sam Curran completed a king pair when edging to Pant.

New batsman Ollie Robinson, in an England side without Ben Stokes, taking a break from all cricket due to mental health issues and fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes (heel injury), gamely resisted for 35 balls.

But Robinson was eventually lbw on review to Bumrah, who finished with fine figures of 3-33 in 15 overs.

His exit started a collapse that saw England lost their last three wickets all on 120, with Buttler caught behind for 25 before Anderson fell.