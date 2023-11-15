A man was arrested in England Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson.

The 29-year-old athlete met an untimely demise when his neck was slashed by an opponent's skate during a game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28 at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

The South Yorkshire Police, while refraining from disclosing the suspect's identity and age, have confirmed his detention pending further investigation.

The grisly incident unfolded during an Elite Ice Hockey League game, where Matt Petgrave, 31, a player for Sheffield, was the other participant in this tragic collision.

The shocking moment reverberated across the hockey community and even prompted moments of silence in the NHL.

Video footage capturing the incident reveals Johnson maneuvering with the puck toward the Steelers' net.

As Petgrave converges toward him, a collision with another Panthers player ensues.

It is at this moment that Petgrave's left skate, kicking up as he starts to fall, makes contact with Johnson's neck.

The aftermath sees both players hitting the ice, with Petgrave swiftly regaining his footing. Johnson, on the other hand, rises more slowly, his jersey drenched in blood as he is assisted off the ice, only to succumb to his injuries later at a local hospital.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall provided insights into the ongoing investigation, saying: "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy, and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.”

While it is uncommon, it is not unprecedented for a hockey player to face criminal charges. In Italy, Giacinto "Jim” Boni faced culpable homicide charges in 1992 after slashing Miran Schrott in the chest during a game. In recent Canadian history, Marty McSorley and Todd Bertuzzi were charged for on-ice actions.

The Nottingham Panthers, expressing their grief on social media, labeled Johnson's demise as a "freak accident." Teammate Westin Michaud, paying tribute to Johnson, defended Petgrave against the onslaught of criticism, terming the incident an "unintentional clip.”

As the investigation unfolds, the hockey community reflects on the tragic loss of Johnson, a Minnesota native who had played in a total of 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

In response to this incident, the English Ice Hockey Association, overseeing the sport below the Elite League, has mandated that all players in England wear neckguards starting from 2024.

However, both the EIHL and the Nottingham Panthers have refrained from commenting on the ongoing police investigation.

Messages seeking comments from Johnson’s agent, a friend of the family, and Petgrave’s team remain unanswered.

In the aftermath of Johnson’s death, the Steelers' first home game saw a poignant moment of silence, with Petgrave receiving a standing ovation when his team photo appeared on the scoreboard—a poignant scene underscoring the complexity of emotions surrounding this tragic event.