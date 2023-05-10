The ancient tradition of oil wrestling was celebrated in the private square established in the Marmaris district of Muğla Tuesday.

The Marmaris oil wrestling event, organized with the cooperation of Marmaris Municipality Youth and Sports under the auspices of Marmaris Municipality, began with the wrestling of youngsters at the Içmeler Gölenye stadium at 12 p.m.

Amid much fanfare, the wrestlers, Marmaris Mayor Mehmet Oktay, Marmaris Municipality Youth Sports Club President Hasan Yaylalı, and member of Parliament Mürsel Alban, regaled the onlookers with an exhilarating display of percussion and traditional zurna tunes, all while carrying a Turkish flag.

The event featured 30 chief wrestlers and 300 wrestlers, including famous names like Ali Gürbüz, Orhan Okulu, Mehmet Yeşilyeşil and Fatih Atlı, who participated in the draws to determine their opponents.

The wrestlers then competed in age groups and categories.

Ali Gürbüz, the chief wrestler of the square, emerged as the winner after defeating his rival Ali Yanatma.

Oktay expressed his pride and enthusiasm for bringing the ancestral sport of wrestling to Marmaris.

He mentioned the event had not taken place in Marmaris for several years, emphasizing the importance of preserving the history and culture of the region.

Oktay also pledged that Marmaris Municipality would continue to support positive events like this one in different branches, including sports, arts and science.

One of the chief wrestlers, Fatih Atlı, who has a golden belt in Kırkpınar wrestling, praised the event and the younger generation of wrestlers, expressing a hope that they would continue the 660-year-old tradition in the best way possible.

Champion Ali Gürbüz (C) celebrates after winning the Marmaris oil wrestling championship, Marmaris, Türkiye, May 9, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The thrilling spectacle of oil wrestling persevered well into the evening, drawing the rapt attention of the crowd until 9 p.m. when Ali Gürbüz rose to claim the championship title.

In an emblematic moment of triumph, Oktay bestowed upon Gürbüz a glistening gold medal and a gold belt.

The formidable Ali Yanatma secured second place, while the tenacious efforts of Ismail Arkal and Furkan Durmuş Altın earned them a joint third place.