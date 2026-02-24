Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are set to renew one of boxing’s most lucrative rivalries this September, with Netflix announcing Monday that the long-awaited rematch will take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The showdown revisits their record-breaking 2015 megafight, the highest-grossing bout in boxing history, and comes with both icons now in their late 40s. News of the clash follows Mayweather’s recent declaration that he is ending his retirement.

The fight is scheduled for Sept. 19 and will stream live on Netflix, marking another step by the platform into high-profile live sports events.

“Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history. The fans have waited long enough. They deserve this rematch,” Pacquiao, 47, said in a joint statement.

Mayweather beat fellow welterweight Pacquiao in their money-spinning 2015 “Fight of the Century,” which generated a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys but largely failed to live up to the hype.

Mayweather is believed to have earned an estimated $300 million from the unanimous decision victory over the Filipino icon. The fight generated more than $600 million in revenue and remains the most lucrative in history.

Former multiweight world champion Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017, unbeaten in 50 bouts, though he has continued to compete in exhibitions since then, including an upcoming clash this spring with Mike Tyson.

Pacquiao, also a multiple world champion, retired in 2021 to run for president of the Philippines. He was unsuccessful and returned to boxing last year.

One loss

Rumors of a Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch have circulated for years, and speculation intensified following Mayweather’s announcement last week that he would return to the professional arena this year.

“I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result,” Mayweather said in the statement.

“I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him,” Pacquiao said.

The clash will be the first professional boxing match to take place at Sphere, a venue primarily used for concerts and films that opened in 2023 and features a 160,000-square-foot wraparound screen on its curved interior walls.

It will be shown globally on Netflix, which has about 325 million subscribers.

The streamer has recently increased its sports offerings. A super middleweight clash between Terence Crawford and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in Las Vegas last September was viewed by 41 million people.

It also aired divisive fights pitting YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul against a 58-year-old Tyson in November 2024 and against Anthony Joshua last December.

Both were criticized as lackluster contests but drew enormous global attention.

Glory

Nicknamed “Money,” former multiweight world champion Mayweather was once the world’s highest-paid athlete. His last professional bout took place in 2017 against UFC star Conor McGregor.

The 48-year-old American has long been a controversial figure, often criticized for an overly defensive style and accused by some of avoiding the most dangerous opponents to protect his record.

Mayweather also served time in jail in 2012 following a domestic violence conviction.

Pacquiao, known at home as “The National Fist” and more broadly as “PacMan,” is an eight-division world champion.

He is beloved in the Philippines for his rags-to-riches story, having dropped out of high school at 14, sold doughnuts on the roadside and worked as a grocery store stocker.

Pacquiao served as a Philippine senator from 2016 to 2022. He retired in 2021 to run for president but was unsuccessful.

The diminutive southpaw returned to the ring last year and was held to a draw by Mario Barrios, leaving his professional record at 62-8-3.

“As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines,” Pacquiao said.