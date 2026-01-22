Türkiye’s national archery teams are sharpening their focus on a familiar target: finishing atop the medal table at the European Championships they will host in Antalya in May.

Training in camp in Antalya, head coach Yusuf Göktuğ Ergin said preparations for the season’s major events are moving at full pace, with the European Championships standing out as the year’s defining test.

The tournament will run May 18-24, placing Türkiye’s elite archers on home soil with history, and expectation firmly on their side.

European success has become routine for Türkiye.

Over the past seven to eight years, the national teams have finished first at European competitions both in gold medals and overall podium count.

Türkiye’s national archery team trains during a camp, where the hosts are preparing for the European Championships later this year, Antalya, Türkiye, Jan. 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

Ergin said the goal is not just to defend that standard, but to raise it in front of a home crowd.

“European championships matter,” Ergin said. “We’ve built a tradition of finishing first, and we want to carry that forward. Competing at home gives us an extra edge, and we want even more medals in Antalya.”

Ergin believes familiarity with the venue and the backing of local supporters could prove decisive. He urged fans across the city to turn out in May, confident that home conditions will translate into stronger performances.

Among those leading the charge is Mete Gazoz, Türkiye’s Olympic, world and European champion, who says his focus is firmly on the future, not past titles.

“I’m very hopeful about 2026,” Gazoz said. “Training is going really well. Even in very cold conditions, we’ve been working hard. I believe the European Championships will be excellent for us.”

For Gazoz, Antalya offers a rare competitive advantage.

Few athletes know the venue, wind patterns and climate better, a detail he says is built into every training session. Still, he insists reputation counts for nothing once competition begins.

“I’ll be competing as the defending champion, but past successes don’t matter anymore,” he said. “They’re done. I’m preparing as if this is my first European Championship, with the same excitement and hunger.”