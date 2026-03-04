Iran’s ongoing tensions with the U.S. and Israel have forced the postponement of sporting events in multiple countries, while travel chaos has disrupted competitions elsewhere, leading to thousands of flight cancellations at some of the world’s busiest hubs.

Paralympic athletes face travel hurdles

The International Paralympic Committee is scrambling for solutions after several athletes struggled to reach the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic Games due to travel disruptions at key Middle Eastern airports.

“The closure of airspace in the Middle East is impacting the arrival of some stakeholders. We are working diligently with Milano Cortina 2026 to find solutions for those affected,” the IPC said Tuesday.

Tennis in the UAE halted due to security alert

The ATP Challenger event in Fujairah was canceled due to safety concerns after a security alert abruptly halted play.

Football matches in Iran and Qatar postponed, Spain vs. Argentina in doubt

All sporting events in Iran have been canceled until further notice, including the country’s top-flight Persian Gulf Pro League.

The Qatar Football Association indefinitely postponed all football matches, putting in doubt a clash between Spain and Argentina set for Doha on March 27. The Bahraini FA also halted all domestic competitions.

Asian Champions League matches postponed

Round-of-16 clashes featuring Middle Eastern clubs in the Asian Champions League Elite scheduled for the first two weeks of March have been postponed until further notice.

Next week’s quarterfinals in the Asian Champions League Two and the Asian Challenge League, featuring clubs from the region, are also postponed, the Asian Football Confederation said Wednesday.

Tennis players Medvedev, Rublev stuck in Dubai

Russian players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who participated in the Dubai Tennis Championships last week, are among those facing travel difficulties reaching California for the Indian Wells Open.

The ATP is monitoring the situation.

WEC postpones season opener in Qatar

The World Endurance Championship postponed its season-opening race scheduled for March 28 at the Lusail circuit in Qatar until later this year.

“A new date for the Qatar 1,812 km race during the second half of the campaign will be finalized and communicated in due course,” the WEC said in a statement.

Middle Eastern F1 races hang in the balance

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, head of the global motorsport governing body FIA, said safety will guide decisions on next month’s Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

“Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship,” he said Monday.

Sindhu withdraws from All England Open

Two-time Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu withdrew from the All England Open after being stranded for days at Dubai airport. She returned to India Tuesday.

“Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back at my house,” Sindhu wrote on X.