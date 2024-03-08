Promoters announced Thursday that former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will step into the ring against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Tyson, considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers ever, expressed excitement about facing the 27-year-old Paul, who boasts a 9-1 record with six knockouts.

"Iron Mike," who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, will be hoping to shake off the rust as he will be 58 when the fight takes place at the 80,000-seat arena.

"I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul," Tyson said in a statement. "He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). It's a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

Paul was on the undercard in 2020 when Tyson and Jones fought in an exhibition bout that was scored as a draw.

"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard," Paul said. "Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons."