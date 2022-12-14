Organized with grandeur by Turkuvaz Media Group's prestigious sports channel A Spor, the “Youth and Sports Summit in the Century of Türkiye” will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Turkuvaz Media Center in Istanbul.

The event will be attended by the esteemed minister of youth and sports, Dr. Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu.

The summit, which will explore the various aspects of the advancement of different sports disciplines in Türkiye, will conclude with an inspiring speech and award ceremony by Kasapoğlu.

The summit will begin with an address by A Spor Broadcasting Coordinator Ender Bilgin on "Global Success Goals in Turkish Sports," while Minister Kasapoğlu will moderate one of the most remarkable panels.

He will host a captivating discussion with Turkish football coaches Galatasaray's Okan Buruk, Medipol Başakşehir's Emre Belözoğlu and Fraport Tav Antalyaspor's Nuri Şahin about their strategies for achieving global success in the Turkish sports sphere.

The "Youth Investments, Dormitories and Facility" panel will have a news presenter Haktan Uysal presiding as moderator.

The panelists will include Istanbul University International Teaching Research Center Director Prof. Dr. Faruk Taşçı, Rector of Ibn Haldun University professor Dr. Atilla Arkan and Türkiye Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) President Ibrahim Beşinci, who will share their invaluable insights.

On the "Vision and Goals of Olympic Branches" panel, Olympic champion archer Mete Gazoz, Olympic and European champion boxer Buse Naz Sürmeneli, Olympic athlete and European champion boxer Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, and Olympic runner-up, world and European karate champion Eray Şamdan will join moderator Ceyda Dönmez to answer questions.

The "Cities of Sports (Local Government)" panel will be a star-studded event, taking place in two distinct sessions. In the first session, which will be held before noon, esteemed guests including A Spor Sports Director Cüneyt Şen, Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mehmet Sekmen, Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Yücel Yılmaz, Üsküdar Mayor Hilmi Türkmen and Tuzla Mayor Şadi Yazıcı will be in attendance.

During the second session, notable Mayors Alinur Aktaş of Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, Ismet Yıldırım of Ümraniye, Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül of Urfa Metropolitan Municipality, and Hasan Tahsin Usta of Gaziosmanpaşa will discuss their investments in sports.

VakıfBank Deputy General Manager Ferkan Merdan and Aras Cargo General Manager Utku Ayyarkın will also participate in the "Investors in the Future of Sports" panel, set to be moderated by renowned A Para reporter Uğur Korkmaz.

In the panel "Being a Star in Turkish Football and Rising Stars," esteemed sports announcer Aykut Ince, revered coach Mustafa Denizli, renowned former FIFA-licensed referee Cüneyt Çakır, esteemed TFF Director and Executive Board Member Hamit Altıntop, illustrious coach Yılmaz Vural and distinguished Trabzonspor's national football player Abdülkadir Ömür will discuss the current exchange rate.

The "Branding Sports" panel will be expertly moderated by renowned A Para reporter Duygu Gözde Arslan.

Taking the lead in the discussion of the contribution of sports to the branding journey will be Ziraat Bank General Manager Alparsalan Çakar, Halk Bank General Manager Osman Arslan, and P&G Türkiye CEO Tankut Turnaoğlu, each bringing their own unique perspectives to the conversation.

The summit will be broadcast live on the A Spor channel, A Spor website and A Spor YouTube channel.