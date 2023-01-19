Başak Mireli has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the first Turkish woman to successfully sail across the Atlantic Ocean alone, having navigated a whopping 2,384 miles in just 24 days. Now, she has set her sights on an even greater challenge: traversing the Pacific Ocean, which she is undoubtedly eager to explore and experience.

On Dec. 23, the sailor embarked on an adventurous voyage, setting sail from the Cape Verde Islands aboard her sailboat, aptly named "Istanbul."

After 24 days of tumultuous waters, she reached the sun-drenched shores of Martinique in the Caribbean.

Mireli said sailing had captivated her since her childhood and after completing her university education at Middle East Technical University (METU), she eagerly returned to the sport, competing as a licensed athlete of the Istanbul Sailing Club.

She said: "I've been navigating these long journeys for many years. In July 2022, my husband and I embarked on a world tour, starting with a westward voyage across the Mediterranean and dropping anchor in the Canary Islands from Gibraltar. Then continuing our venture southward, we reached Cape Verde, where we eventually had to part ways. I braved the Atlantic solo until I eventually reached the Caribbean."

Describing her journey, Mireli recounted: "My route was a 2,085-mile journey, as if I was a flying bird. But due to the winds and waves, I had to take a slightly more southerly route. All in all, I traversed 2,384 miles near South America, before eventually arriving at the Caribbean Islands' Martinique, which is between the United States and North America. This epic voyage took me 24 days in total."

During an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Mireli recalled the harrowing tale of when she encountered a whale while fixing her boat.

Despite the technical difficulties she was already facing, the sheer strength of the turbulent winds and the towering size of the waves made the task even more challenging.

She said: "The most extraordinary story I encountered while making repairs on the back of the boat was the sighting of a whale. To be surrounded by nothing but stars and other creatures, free of the constraints of time, was a completely unique experience, one I'd been longing for since I'd embarked on my journey 24 days ago. Each sunrise and sunset brought with it the anticipation of the unknown, and I was in awe of the beauty of timelessness."

Mireli said that she had already collaborated with the Sailing Federation in Türkiye to organize the tour record, but could not finish the 1,500-mile journey between Hopa and Iskenderun, which was expected to take approximately 15 days, owing to the unfortunate mechanical malfunction.

She relished her solitary journey on the boat, dreaming of its extended routes as a representation of "freedom."

The sailor spent the better part of two to three years preparing the boat for the voyage and was immensely grateful to her sponsor for supporting her endeavors.

She concluded by expressing her desire to see more women sailing in the sea.