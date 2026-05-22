Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and the winningest driver across the sport’s three national series, has died. He was 41.

The Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR said in a joint statement Thursday that Busch died after being hospitalized. No cause of death was released.

Earlier Thursday, his family said he had been admitted to a hospital with a “severe illness,” just days before he was set to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch became unresponsive while testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday and was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, according to several people familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press (AP) on condition of anonymity because details had not been made public by his team or family.

He was the younger brother of NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch. He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their children, Brexton and Lennix.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” the statement said. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and its fans.”

The statement added that “throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records for national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and helped develop the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of all ages, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’”

The news comes 11 days after Busch radioed his crew near the end of a Cup Series race at Watkins Glen asking a doctor to give him a “shot” after the race. According to the TV broadcast, Busch had been struggling with a sinus cold worsened by the intense G-forces and elevation changes at the New York road course.

Busch finished eighth in that race.

He competed at Dover last weekend and won the Truck Series race for Spire Motorsports. He then finished 17th in the NASCAR All-Star Race, his final start.

NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin, a former teammate, and Brad Keselowski reacted on social media.

“Absolutely cannot comprehend this news,” Hamlin wrote. “We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB.”

“Absolute shock. Very hard to process,” Keselowski wrote.

A polarizing figure known as “Rowdy” and “Wild Thing” for his post-race confrontations, rivalries and sometimes outlandish behavior, Busch broke into the Cup Series in 2005 as Rookie of the Year.

He went on to win championships in 2015 and 2019 with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“His impact on our organization and on the sport of NASCAR will never be forgotten,” the team said in a statement.

From Las Vegas, Busch compiled one of the most prolific records in NASCAR history, winning 234 races across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. He had 63 Cup victories, 102 Xfinity wins and 69 Truck Series victories.

Busch was released by Hendrick Motorsports early in his career to make room for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“Kyle and I had a really challenging relationship for many years,” Earnhardt said. “But we took the time to work through our differences, and he initiated that process. I was eager for us to be on better terms, but he made the effort possible.”

Busch later joined Joe Gibbs Racing, where he earned the vast majority of his success, before leaving after the 2022 season when sponsorship could not be secured. He then moved to Richard Childress Racing, where he struggled to return to consistent winning form.

His recent struggles led to tension with former JGR teammate Hamlin, who appeared to criticize Busch on the “Actions Detrimental” podcast. Hamlin said, “If you’re expecting Kyle Busch to just go back to victory lane on a regular basis, you are kidding yourselves.”

Hamlin later said he meant no harm, but Busch took exception and said he could make Hamlin’s life “hell” on the racetrack.

At Kansas last month, while several laps down, Busch raced Hamlin hard instead of letting him pass, a move that held up the race leader and ultimately factored into the outcome won by Tyler Reddick.

After winning the Truck Series race at Dover and showing improved speed, Busch appeared to take a subtle jab at Hamlin, saying, “I guess I just remembered how to drive.”

After that win, Busch was asked how many more races he wanted to win.

“You take whatever you can get,” he said. “You never know when the last one is going to be, so cherish them all.”

Busch’s death is the latest tragedy to touch NASCAR. Last December, former driver Greg Biffle, his wife and two children, and three others died in a plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina.

The announcement of Busch’s death came after teams had already left Gasoline Alley on media day at the Indianapolis 500. As word spread in Speedway, Indiana, fans from both IndyCar and NASCAR expressed shock and grief.

NASCAR officials confirmed to The Associated Press that the Coca-Cola 600 will go on as scheduled Sunday.

Drivers are expected to begin arriving at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord on Friday, with practice and qualifying set for Saturday. Earlier, Richard Childress Racing announced Austin Hill would replace Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.