Authorities identified a worker who died over the weekend because of an injury sustained at a temporary construction site for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix grandstand near the Bellagio resort fountains Monday.

The death of Tizoc Antonio, 37, of Las Vegas, was accidental, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesperson Teri Williams said the agency was investigating.

Las Vegas police reported Saturday the worker was pronounced dead at University Medical Center after receiving what was described as a "severe laceration” on his neck.

Workers are building a massive spectator area in front of the Bellagio resort, where trees were removed in recent weeks and road surfaces are being repaved for the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas race – scheduled Nov. 16-18 on a 3.8-mile (6.1 kilometers) road course that includes parts of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported tickets were priced at more than $11,000 per person for the spectator space in front of the Bellagio.

Representatives with Bellagio casino operator MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Grand Prix did not respond Monday to email and telephone requests for comment.