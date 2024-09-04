The eyes of the global motorsports community will be on Afyonkarahisar from Sept. 4-8, as it plays host to the prestigious World Motocross Championship (MXGP of Türkiye) for the seventh time.

This year, the event gains even more significance with the simultaneous arrival of the World Snowmobile Championship organizers, who will be holding their annual meeting in the city.

Mahmut Nedim Akülke, Vice President of the Turkish Motorcycle Federation, highlighted the importance of this dual event, noting that Afyonkarahisar has steadily built a reputation as a premier venue for international motorsports.

"Each year, we’ve elevated our standards," Akülke said. "This year, the World Motocross Championship holds special meaning, as it coincides with the International Federation's decision to host the World Snowmobile Championship organizers' meeting here."

The meeting, attended by members from Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Germany and Russia, underscores the global recognition of Afyonkarahisar's capabilities.

"The presence of these organizers in our city speaks volumes about the success of the World Motocross Championship and NG Afyon Motofest," Akülke said. "They’re here to see firsthand how our local governance and NGOs support such major events."

Akülke emphasized that the visit of these international organizers will not only showcase Türkiye’s organizational prowess but also set a benchmark for similar events worldwide.

"The fact that FIM has once again affirmed our track as the best in the world and our championship as the top motocross event is a testament to our achievements," he stated.

During their stay, the organizers will closely observe the festival’s execution, the seamless integration of the races, and the overall infrastructure.

Akülke is confident that Afyonkarahisar will be highlighted as a model for future events, setting the standard for what global motorsport competitions should aspire to achieve.