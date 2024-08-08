One of the world’s premier motocross events, MXGP Türkiye, is set to take place on Sept. 7-8, 2024, at the award-winning Afyonkarahisar Motor Sports Center.

Known for its exceptional track and top-tier organization, the venue is ready to host motorsports enthusiasts from around the globe.

At the event’s launch in Afyonkarahisar, Governor Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı expressed pride in the city’s role: “Hosting MXGP Türkiye, alongside our renowned gastronomy, culture, history and sports tourism, showcases our city on the world stage. We’ll be adding new awards to our collection, and this event significantly benefits our city and country.”

“Beyond being a sporting event, it boosts our global recognition and tourism potential. The unifying power of sports and arts will help develop our city. I’m grateful to everyone who contributed to this organization,” Afyonkarahisar Mayor Burcu Köksal added.

Preparation and goals

Mahmut Nedim Akülke, vice president of the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF), highlighted the event’s impact on promoting Türkiye: “Since 2018, our goal has been to elevate Türkiye and Afyonkarahisar on the world stage. This year, we aim to welcome 500,000 visitors. The event started with 5,000 attendees in 2019 and has significantly increased, benefiting the regional economy. We look forward to a grand gathering.”

Stage for champions

MXGP Türkiye is renowned for determining champions and is regarded as one of the most-watched stages worldwide.

With only two rounds remaining, the Turkish event is seen as a critical stage in the championship, recognized for its outstanding track and paddock.

Additionally, the World Women’s Championship (WMX) will award its trophy after the Turkish race.

With an expected increase in Turkish participants this year, MXGP Türkiye continues to attract significant viewership, with an estimated 3.5 billion people watching globally.

4 races in 1 weekend

On Sept. 7-8, four major races will take place simultaneously:

MXGP (World Motocross Championship)

MXWOMEN (World Women’s Motocross Championship)

MX2 (World Junior Motocross Championship)

MXOPEN (European Motocross Championship)

Over 150 riders from more than 25 teams, including Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, TM and Fantic, are expected to compete in Türkiye.

Türkiye MotoFest: 5 days of entertainment

Türkiye’s largest integrated sports and youth event, Türkiye MotoFest, opens its doors on Sept. 4 and runs until Sept. 8. The festival will bring together motorcycle enthusiasts and various activities. The concert lineup includes:

Sept. 4: Sena Şener - Ceylan Ertem

Sept. 5: Şevval Sam

Sept. 6: Nova Norda - Madrigal

Sept. 7: Sefo

Sept. 8: Sıla

Economic impact and promotion

MXGP Türkiye, now in its sixth year, contributes over TL 5 billion ($145.25 million) to Türkiye’s economy during the event week.

As a key event for Türkiye’s sports and tourism sectors, MXGP Türkiye and Türkiye MotoFest are expected to further boost economic benefits.

The global exposure from MXGP Türkiye and Türkiye MotoFest has contributed 300 million euros ($327.85 million) to Türkiye’s promotional efforts.