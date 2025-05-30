Fernando Alonso isn't racing against time – he's racing with it.

Ahead of his home Grand Prix in Spain, the 42-year-old Aston Martin driver made it clear: he’s not ready to hang up the helmet just yet.

“You have to feel when the time comes,” Alonso said Thursday. “And I don’t feel it yet.”

The two-time world champion, whose F1 journey began in 2001 and peaked with back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006, once paused his Formula One career in 2018 for adventures in Le Mans, the Indy 500 and Dakar Rally. But the call of F1 was too loud to ignore – and he returned in 2021.

Now, with a contract through 2026 and a car far from the front, Alonso admits the decision to walk away – this time for good – won’t come easily.

“I know that very important decisions will come when I stop racing,” he said. “I need to see how motivated I am.”

So far, that motivation remains intact despite a rocky season. Alonso sits 18th in the driver standings, and Aston Martin is eighth in the constructors’ – a steep drop from the optimism of 2023. He’s failed to finish three of the last eight races and hasn’t cracked the top 10 once this season. The last time he started a campaign this poorly was in 2015.

Still, he’s not shaken.

“When I cross the line on Sunday, no matter the result, I’m already motivated for the next race,” Alonso said.

The veteran’s eyes are firmly fixed on the horizon – specifically 2026, when sweeping engine regulation changes will reshape the sport. Aston Martin has thrown its full weight behind the future, even recruiting legendary Red Bull aerodynamicist Adrian Newey to help build a contender.

But that long view is a gamble for a driver nearing 44 with little patience left for mediocrity.

“For 40 years I’ve had a steering wheel in my hand,” Alonso said. “The next time I stop, I have to be sure.”

Alonso’s last victory came in Spain in 2013 with Ferrari – a win that remains his 32nd and counting. A year ago, hopes were high for a historic 33rd. This time, with Red Bull and McLaren miles ahead, Alonso is simply aiming to scrape into the points.

“The focus is on 2026,” he said, “but we must build momentum in 2025. The biggest steps will only happen in 2026 – that’s where the hopes are.”