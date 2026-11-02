Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli became the youngest world champion in Formula One history Sunday at age 20 after securing the title with a third-place finish in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The first Italian champion since 1953 sobbed with joy over the team ⁠radio as he took the checkered flag at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, ⁠with his overall lead now an unassailable 119 points.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who started on pole position, finished a close second after clashing with teammate Charles Leclerc. The dramatic afternoon featured two safety cars, multiple crashes and an agonizing 33-minute halt that lasted until 25 of the 71 laps remained.

"Get in there, Kimi. Champion of the world," said his race engineer Peter Bonnington, a frequent target of Antonelli's practical jokes.

"We did it, thank you so much," gasped Antonelli. His parents and sister embraced him when he exited the car, where his pit crew mobbed him.

The previous youngest champion was Germany's Sebastian Vettel, who claimed his first of four Red Bull titles in 2010 at age 23 years, 134 days old.

"I’m speechless. I’m trying to process what has just happened," Antonelli told the crowd. "It’s been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is truly incredible. And I’m looking forward to more battles in the future."

"I felt more tense this weekend, but I’m so happy that we got it done, and now we can enjoy the rest of the season," he added. He wrapped an Italian flag around his shoulders on the podium and sprayed champagne with abandon.

The last Italian champion, Alberto Ascari, won in 1953.

"On the last lap, I just backed off because I just couldn't see the track. I was getting emotional," Antonelli told a later news conference. "It was just good to bring it home."

Leclerc finished fourth, McLaren's outgoing champion Lando Norris finished fifth and Antonelli's teammate George Russell was sixth in a race he needed to win to remain in contention.

Verstappen 2nd overall

Verstappen moved to second in the overall standings, with Hamilton third and preseason favorite Russell dropping to fourth, 130 points behind Antonelli.

Mercedes led the constructors' standings with 630 points to Ferrari's 504 and could clinch the title next weekend in Brazil.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was seventh at the finish but then received a 10-second penalty for causing a collision, dropping him to 15th.

The penalty initially promoted Franco Colapinto to seventh and his Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly to ninth. However, both later lost their points after receiving 10-second penalties for speeding under yellow flags.

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning the Formula One world championship title with Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) and Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) at the end of the Mexico City F1 GP at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 1, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Post-race penalties elevated Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson to seventh, Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto to eighth, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar to ninth, and gave Ryo Hirakawa a point in 10th on his Haas debut.

Race officials stopped the 71-lap race on Lap 46, following a brief safety car deployment, after Valtteri Bottas' Cadillac suffered a high-speed front-left suspension failure and pitched uncontrollably into the Turn 1 barriers.

Bottas received medical attention in his car before walking to an ambulance, giving a thumbs-up as the rest of the field returned to the pits. He was treated and released from the medical center.

Verstappen led the restart, with Hamilton challenging and Antonelli passing Leclerc. Another safety car period ensued when Luke Lindblad and Piastri collided, allowing the field to race again with nine laps remaining.

The four-time champion, cleared of a false start, claimed his 74th career win – his sixth in Mexico – by 0.799 seconds, with Antonelli finishing four seconds behind.

Hamilton started from pole position – his 105th career pole and first for Ferrari in a full grand prix – with Leclerc slotting into third on the grid.

Hamilton held him off as they went side-by-side through the opening corners, but Leclerc cut Turn 4 and crossed the grass while battling for the lead. Verstappen then took second from Hamilton as the Ferrari driver went wide.

"My own teammate pushed me out," Hamilton said over the radio.

Stewards gave Leclerc a 5-second penalty, which did little for Hamilton, who remained behind his teammate after their respective stops on Laps 28 and 29 as the Monegasque served his penalty.

"The problem with the 5-second penalty is he has clean air and doesn't have to manage like the rest of us. He should give the positions back," said the seven-time world champion.

Stewards said neither car would have made the corner on track at that speed.

Russell, who started on the front row, had a poor start and dropped to fifth. He also collided with Hadjar, punting the Red Bull driver off, and stewards gave him a 10-second penalty.

Hadjar pitted for new tires when a virtual safety car was deployed on Lap 7 after Lance Stroll stopped his Aston Martin on track.