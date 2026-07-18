Championship leader Kimi Antonelli maintained his strong form by setting the fastest time for Mercedes in Saturday's crash-interrupted final practice session ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Italian teenager, who also topped Friday's running, produced a blistering lap of 1 minute, 45.990 seconds to finish 0.139 seconds ahead of McLaren's defending world champion, Lando Norris. Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull.

Norris is set to serve a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

George Russell recovered to finish fourth, three-tenths of a second behind his Mercedes teammate after struggling to match Antonelli's pace throughout the session. Lewis Hamilton was fifth for Ferrari despite crashing heavily in the closing moments of practice.

The seven-time world champion lost control at the Fagnes chicane and ran wide, sending the right rear of his car into the barriers, much like Pierre Gasly did for Alpine on Friday.

Hamilton was unhurt, but his Ferrari was heavily damaged, leaving the team with only two hours to complete repairs before qualifying later Saturday.

His Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was sixth, ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren, Audi's Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, and Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull. Hadjar also faces a grid penalty.

The session began slowly in mild, dry and sunny conditions, with Valtteri Bottas leading the field out for Cadillac and setting the first timed lap. Hadjar, on medium tires, posted a 1:48.231 before both Racing Bulls drivers immediately went quicker as the frontrunners joined the action.

Twelve minutes into the session, Hamilton, whose Ferrari gleamed in the Ardennes sunshine, moved to the top with a lap of 1:47.436, ahead of Piastri and Hadjar. Arvid Lindblad then briefly went fastest before Hamilton responded with a 1:46.789, half a second quicker than his fellow Briton.

It was the first sub-1:47 lap of the weekend, but Antonelli, on his first flying lap, slashed nearly seven-tenths of a second off Hamilton's benchmark with a 1:45.990, an astonishing 1.3 seconds faster than Mercedes teammate Russell.

Verstappen was third with a 1:46.837, while Leclerc was fourth, 1.132 seconds behind Antonelli's remarkable pace. Russell rounded out the top five. At that stage, only the leading three drivers, all on soft tires, had broken the 1:47 barrier on what is widely regarded as one of Formula One's greatest drivers' circuits.

Under Formula One's current era of hybrid power units, effective energy management, car balance and driver skill can prove especially decisive on certain circuits.

The teams then shifted focus to evaluating tire durability, running used soft compounds, while Norris followed a different program by completing 13 laps on a set of medium tires to gather race data.

With 12 minutes remaining, Verstappen bolted on a fresh set of soft tires and, aided by slipstreams from Leclerc and Bottas, climbed to second. Moments later, Norris switched back to softs and improved to second with a lap of 1:46.129, just 0.139 seconds behind Antonelli before Hamilton's late crash brought the session's final drama.