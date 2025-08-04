Lewis Hamilton’s turbulent weekend in Hungary ended with more questions than answers and a firm promise that he’ll be back.

A day after calling himself “useless” and suggesting Ferrari should “find another driver,” the seven-time Formula One world champion finished a dismal 12th at the Hungarian Grand Prix – a race he’s won a record eight times.

Instead of redemption, Hamilton was lapped and stuck battling in the midfield, nowhere near the form expected from one of the sport’s all-time greats.

“Hopefully, I’ll be back,” Hamilton said tersely post-race, speaking to reporters with short, downbeat replies. “I look forward to coming back.”

The 40-year-old's sharp self-criticism on Saturday – after being knocked out in Q2 and missing the final round of qualifying – raised eyebrows across the paddock. “It’s me every time. I’m useless. Absolutely useless,” Hamilton told reporters, sounding like a man in crisis. He even floated the idea that Ferrari might want to replace him.

But those closest to him – both past and present – rushed to his defense.

“He’s frustrated, but not demotivated,” Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said. “He’s demanding of himself, and that’s exactly why he’s a seven-time world champion.”

Hamilton’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, took pole but couldn’t convert it to a win, finishing fourth after facing mechanical issues.

Despite the result, Leclerc threw his support behind Hamilton.

“It's been a tough weekend for Lewis, but we’re one team,” Leclerc said. “I have no doubt this is just a one-off. The second half of the season will be stronger.”

Vasseur acknowledged the fine margins that made Hamilton’s weekend appear worse than it was: “He was in front of Charles in Q1, and just a tenth off in Q2. With such close times, both cars could have missed Q3.”

Hamilton’s former Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, also chimed in. “It was Lewis wearing his heart on his sleeve,” he said. “He’s always been emotionally transparent. He’s the GOAT, and nothing will change that.”

Wolff emphasized that Hamilton, still chasing a record eighth title after the controversial 2021 finale, has unfinished business in F1 – especially with new regulations and car designs coming in 2026.

“He shouldn’t go anywhere next year,” Wolff said. “There’s more to come.”

As speculation about Hamilton’s future swirls, one thing is certain: he’s not done yet. “I need a break from work,” Hamilton said, before heading into the summer shutdown. The next test? The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, closing out August.