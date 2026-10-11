Marco Bezzecchi won the Indonesian Grand Prix on Sunday after overtaking an injured Raul Fernandez, while Jorge Martin finished third to recapture the championship lead from Marc Marquez.

Fernandez, racing with fractured fingers from a Saturday crash, appeared untroubled in the opening half of the race as he and Bezzecchi pulled away from the chasing pack.

However, Fernandez began to fade, and Bezzecchi overtook him with nine laps remaining to take the lead and secure victory. Martin's third-place finish completed a podium lockout for Italian manufacturer Aprilia.

Bezzecchi's win, the 300th victory for an Italian in MotoGP, also kept his faint championship hopes alive.

"I'm very happy to be back on the top step of the podium," said the 27-year-old, who led the standings early in the season but has struggled recently.

"It was a nice battle with Raul. I think my team and I deserve a result like this, especially because they never stop working. They've been through tough times with me."

Fernandez detailed his injury after the race.

"Yesterday, when I crashed and I saw my hand, I knew before going to the clinic that I had my finger broken – the one I normally use to brake," the Spaniard said.

"This morning, when I woke up, I realized I had not one, but two fingers broken. No one knew. I tried to say nothing, just keep the pain to myself and keep my focus on the race."

"This morning, I tried to find a solution on the brakes, because I was not able to use the finger I normally use. I started everything from zero. It was a very difficult job for me," he said.

Martin back on top

A close duel unfolded behind the top three, with Marquez battling KTM's Pedro Acosta.

Marquez had a strong start and moved into third place on the opening lap, but his Ducati struggled to keep pace with the Aprilias around him, and Martin easily overtook him on the third lap.

Acosta then quickly overtook Marquez, but for the second straight day, Marquez benefited from his opponent's tire pressure issues, regaining fourth.

Once Acosta was clear of a penalty, he again battled Marquez, but as they dueled, Trackhouse's Ai Ogura capitalized and passed both riders to secure Aprilia's first-ever 1-2-3-4 finish.

Martin, who leads the 2024 championship, moved to 355 points to top the standings. Marquez, Saturday's sprint winner, had 353 points after finishing sixth, his first complete race at the Mandalika circuit.

"The last few laps, I was struggling with the tires, physical condition, but I was able to finish on the podium, so really happy," Martin said.

"We are still in the fight. We are still in the lead. It will be a tough championship, but I will give my all."