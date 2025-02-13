The Democratic Republic of Congo has called on Formula One to end discussions with Rwanda about hosting a race, warning that the Liberty Media-owned sport risks tarnishing its brand with a "blood-stained association."

Ongoing clashes between the Congolese army and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in eastern Congo have resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced more than one million people since early 2022.

Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, who has also urged top football clubs such as Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain to sever sponsorship ties with Rwanda, sent a letter to Formula One on Tuesday.

In her letter to Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the London-based Formula One, she expressed her "deep concern" over the sport's ongoing talks with Rwanda.

"While I applaud Formula One's desire to host a Grand Prix in Africa, I question whether Rwanda would be the best choice to represent our continent and urge you to end negotiations and rule Rwanda out as a potential host," wrote the minister.

"Does Formula One really want its brand smeared by a blood-stained association with Rwanda? Is this really the best country to represent Africa in global motorsport?"

Rwanda has been accused by Congo, the United Nations, and some Western countries of supporting the M23 with troops and weapons.

Rwanda insists it has taken mostly defensive positions to protect its borders and citizens.

Formula One said it was closely monitoring developments.

"We have received requests from multiple locations around the world that wish to host a future Formula One race," a spokesperson said.

"We assess any potential request in detail, and any future decisions will be based on the full information and what is in the best interests of our sport and our values."

Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced in December, before Formula One's governing body held a prize-giving gala in Kigali, that his country wanted a race.

Formula One last raced in Africa at Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, in 1993, and returning to the continent has become a priority.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also been involved in behind-the-scenes efforts with both Rwanda and South Africa.

Wagner said she would "wholeheartedly support" a South African bid.

"South African soldiers on peacekeeping duties in my country have been killed by the very regime you seek to do business with," she added.

"For the sake of those who have given their lives in the name of peace, make the right choice and at least make their sacrifice worth something."

South African troops are in Congo as part of U.N. and Southern African missions. Thirteen had died in fighting with rebels as of the end of January.