Toprak Razgatlıoğlu’s rise from a fearless kid on two wheels to a three-time World Superbike champion took center stage in Istanbul on Tuesday night.

The premiere of “El Turco: Toprak Razgatlıoğlu” was held at Terminal Kadıköy in a gala organized by TRT and Red Bull, with the first screening at Paribu Art.

The documentary traces the Red Bull rider’s path to global stardom, his relentless battles on the track and the defining moments that carried him from WorldSBK glory to the doorstep of MotoGP.

Razgatlıoğlu etched his name into motorsport history in 2025 by claiming his third WorldSBK crown, this time with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team aboard the BMW M 1000 RR.

He won 21 of 36 races and piled up 616 points in a fierce title fight, underlining his dominance with back-to-back championships in 2024 and 2025.

He first shook the paddock in 2021, ending Jonathan Rea’s long reign and becoming the first Turkish rider to win the title.

Over roughly 246 starts, Razgatlıoğlu has amassed more than 70 wins and over 160 podium finishes, establishing himself as one of the most successful riders in WorldSBK history and the top race winner for both Yamaha and BMW.

“El Turco,” the nickname given to him by international fans, captures more than trophies.

It dives into the mindset of a rider known for late braking, daring overtakes and a fierce will to win. It also follows his long-awaited move to MotoGP, where he is set to join Prima Pramac Yamaha for the 2026 season, becoming the first Turkish rider to compete in the premier class.

The 29-year-old admitted the night felt different from race day.

“It’s a documentary prepared with great care. It makes me proud,” he said. “We will watch the career where I achieved my childhood dreams together. I haven’t seen it yet. I think there will be emotional moments and memories everyone can be proud of.”

Razgatlıoğlu added that facing the camera was tougher than any corner.

“I’m much more comfortable on the motorcycle,” he said with a smile. “I feel shy watching myself. I’m excited to see it.”