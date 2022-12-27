Erciyes' skies will be ablaze with a dazzling display of fireworks as the SNX World Snowcross Championship descends upon Türkiye for the first time, ushering in world trends of snow and winter sports, all under the patronage of the Presidency.

Erciyes WinterFest scheduled for March 10-12, 2023, promises to be an unforgettable experience, with an electrifying race to determine the world champion and a jam-packed program of exhilarating concerts, heart-pumping ATV coverage and Motosnow Cup activities.

An extraordinary event hosted by the International Motorcycle Federation (FIM), this championship is a collaborative effort between the Governorship of Kayseri, Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, Erciyes A.Ş. and the Turkish Motorcycle Federation and will be the talk of the town for all extreme sports enthusiasts.

Prominent figures such as Kayseri Governor Gökmen Çiçek, Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Memduh Büyükkılıç and Turkish Motorcycle Federation President Bekir Yunus Uçar are expected to be in attendance, adding a touch of distinction to the event.

During a press briefing held in Istanbul, Çiçek stirred the audience with a reminder of Kayseri's illustrious 6,000-year commerce history by saying that Kayseri had been a hub of trade for the past 6,000 years and that it boasts exports of up to $4 billion (TL 74.86 billion), making it the first limited liability hub and the first commercial nongovernmental organization (NGO) in the world.

He also said that Kayseri was the driving force of furniture manufacturing in a city where trees were scarce and that it is a popular tourist destination.

Çiçek emphasized Erciyes' status as Türkiye's premier ski destination, citing its longest ski slopes and varied skiing areas, and stated that Erciyes is about to make an unforgettable mark in the world of extreme sports as they prepare to host the World Snowmobile Championship.

He expressed his excitement at being a part of this historic event and urged all citizens to plan their trips to Erciyes to witness the event firsthand.

Büyükkılıç, who was also at the press briefing, said that they were working toward making Kayseri a center of sports not only in winter but during all seasons.

He went on to say that Kayseri, which was on dozens of international lists, and Türkiye's most handsome mountain, Erciyes with its white wedding dress on a winter day, was not just a ski resort, but should rather be positioned as the City of Riches. He further noted that it was very important that the country always assumed a positive position, as it would promote the city and country live in nearly 100 countries, adding that they deserved more than this.

Erciyes AŞ Board of Directors Chair Murat Cahit Cıngı reportedly said that they had achieved many firsts in Türkiye from snow volleyball to snowboarding in Erciyes, but this organization would be very different. He stated that it would be an organization that would resonate in the world with racers, all of whom would come from abroad and that they would organize a sportive and social event that would attract great interest from the masses.

TMF President Bekir Yunus Uçar proclaimed that while they are arranging an event, they assess not just what it will add to the country and youth as a sporting undertaking, but also the potential it has to contribute to sports tourism in the region.

The SNX – the World Snowmobile Championship, organized by the FIM in the most illustrious ski centers of Europe such as Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, and Norway – will be held in 2023 on the specially crafted track in the Tekir Kapı region of Erciyes Ski Center.

Daring jumps and winding turns on the 1,350-meter-long (4,430-foo-long) track will offer a thrilling experience for adrenaline junkies.

The two-day event will be broadcast globally across CBS Sport in America, on Sports TV Network and Eurosport in Europe, and Fox Sport in Asia and South America, delivering a stunning show for viewers worldwide.

More than 50 world-class athletes will gather in Kayseri for the inaugural Erciyes Cup, which includes ATV and Motosnow categories, as well as the World Snowmobile Championship – SNX Türkiye – the first major international event to be organized in honor of Türkiye's country's 100th anniversary.

Erciyes WinterFest, which will be held at the summit of Kayseri within the scope of the championship, will provide entertainment for three days with giant concerts, fun races and snow games.

Attendees will be in for a treat with the presence of top-class artists such as Irem Derici, Hande Ünsal, Ceza and Koray Avcı.