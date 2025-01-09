Lewis Hamilton expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, saying Friday he "could not be more excited for the year ahead" as he embarks on his first Formula One campaign with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion made the switch from Mercedes, where he secured six of his titles, to the iconic Italian team. The allure of racing for Ferrari, one of the most storied teams in Grand Prix history, proved irresistible. Hamilton hopes his move will inspire others to embrace new opportunities.

"I could not be more excited for the year ahead," Hamilton wrote on LinkedIn. "Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there's a lot to reflect on."

The Englishman, who turns 40 on Tuesday, added: "To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you're switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful. Your next opportunity is always within reach."

"Here's to 2025 – a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let's make it one to remember. Andiamo (Let's go)."

Hamilton ended his post with the hashtag #newjob, alongside a picture of him karting in a red crash helmet as a child.

Hamilton, who made his name in Formula One with McLaren, has joined Ferrari after 12 seasons at Mercedes. His first race for his new team will be the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.

He is due to unveil his 2025 car at Ferrari's season launch alongside teammate Charles Leclerc on February 19 at the team's Maranello headquarters in northern Italy, with testing in Bahrain the following week.

Hamilton ended his two-and-a-half-year winless streak at the British Grand Prix in July but finished only seventh in the 2024 world championship, a massive 214 points behind title-winner Max Verstappen.

Hamilton joins a Ferrari team that was narrowly beaten to the constructors' title by McLaren last year.

He is bidding to win an outright record eighth world title – Hamilton shares the current record of seven with Michael Schumacher – and secure Ferrari’s first championship in nearly two decades.