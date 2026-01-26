Formula One slips quietly into a new era this week, rolling out its radically redesigned cars far from the spotlight.

Ten new machines will turn laps over five days in Barcelona, but without fans, live television or official times, a stark contrast to last season’s glittering London launch that drew 16,000 spectators and celebrity guests.

The low-key start marks F1’s first on-track steps under sweeping new regulations that reshape engines, batteries and car dimensions. Mercedes, Alpine and Audi were among the first teams to run on Monday, with Audi appearing in its first official Formula One event since shedding the Sauber name. Cadillac, Formula One’s new 11th team, will sit out the Barcelona test after Williams delays left only 10 cars ready to run.

Officially labeled the “Barcelona Shakedown,” the event is a rebrand from what was initially described as a private test, language that reflects both caution and strategy. In Formula One terms, a shakedown is typically a brief reliability check, not a multi-day test. The change hints at concerns that some all-new cars may not yet be robust enough to impress under full scrutiny.

There will be no comprehensive TV coverage and no published results, leaving teams, media and fans guessing about early form. Any meaningful performance indicators are being deferred to next month’s Bahrain test, where live broadcasts and timed laps will return.

Bahrain’s prominence is no accident. The Gulf state holds a long-standing agreement to host preseason testing, and its warmer climate better mirrors race conditions. By keeping Barcelona deliberately understated, Formula One ensures the first real spectacle of the new era unfolds in Bahrain.

Several teams have already teased their 2026 designs. Ferrari, for example, has shown its car and logged limited mileage under promotional event exemptions, though significant updates are expected before the season opener in Australia in March.

Defending champion McLaren stands apart. Team principal Andrea Stella confirmed the car running in Barcelona will be close to race specification, even though McLaren will skip Monday’s running to maximize development time. With teams allowed to run on three of the five days, the delayed start is not expected to be costly.

For others, Barcelona is a crucial first reality check. Red Bull, among several teams, has so far revealed little beyond new liveries applied to show cars, making these initial runs vital for identifying early flaws.

Reliability looms larger than it has in years. The cars are smaller and lighter, powered by all-new engines and battery systems, a recipe for early trouble. The last time Formula One underwent such a dramatic reset, in 2014, preseason testing descended into chaos. Cars broke down repeatedly at Jerez, and Lewis Hamilton famously stranded his Mercedes in a gravel trap. By season’s end, Hamilton was world champion, but the road there was rough.

The sport, however, has evolved significantly in the 12 years since. Netflix’s Drive to Survive has ushered in a generation of fans accustomed to constant access, polished storytelling and real-time data.