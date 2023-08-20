Former Formula One luminary Felipe Massa has cast an accusation at the heart of auto racing's governing fortress claiming that a sinister conspiracy orchestrated by the very institution meant to uphold the sport's integrity deprived him of his rightful claim to the 2008 championship title, a crown he believes belongs rightfully on his head.

Massa, the runner-up to Lewis Hamilton in the 2008 season, has hurled his assertion to FIA in the form of a letter.

However, this is not merely a missive to the FIA's hallowed halls.

The contours of this daring narrative expand as the letter's echoes reverberate beyond the domain of governance, reaching the inner sanctums of Formula One Management.

Massa's legal blitz alleges that both these bodies turned a blind eye to a nefarious plot that rocked the very foundations of the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008.

It is claimed that Renault's Nelson Piquet Jr. executed a calculated crash, an orchestrated ballet of destruction, at the behest of his team to pave the way for then-teammate Fernando Alonso's triumphant march to the chequered flag.

This audacious move, engineered with the precision of a master heist, brought out the safety car and robbed Massa of his lead.

The Brazilian's subsequent pit stop catastrophe further cemented his descent from the summit, as he finished a bewildering 13th.

The narrative's antagonist, Lewis Hamilton of McLaren, secured third place in Singapore, and with a dramatic flourish at the Brazilian Grand Prix, cinched the laurels and the title with a single-point difference between him and Massa.

In his letter, Massa declared himself the "rightful" champion of the 2008 season.

"Simply put, Mr. Massa is the rightful 2008 champion, and F1 and the FIA deliberately ignored the misconduct that stripped him of that title,” he said.

Massa's grievance was ignited by an explosive interview with former F1 helmsman Bernie Ecclestone.

In a statement that could fracture the very bedrock of Formula One's credibility, Ecclestone admitted he was privy to the calculated crash maneuver by Piquet Jr. back in 2008.

However, Ecclestone's silence stood as a sentinel until Hamilton ascended the podium at an FIA ceremony.

Massa's assertion declares this silence a breach of contract, a dereliction of duty on the part of the sport's authorities to safeguard its sanctity.

Accusing both F1 and the FIA of being complicit in defiling the very essence of the sport, Massa fires his accusations with an intent that seeks not just redress but the restoration of the sport's honor.