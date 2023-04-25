Formula One legend Fernando Alonso recently sparked rumors about his love life when he posted a cheeky TikTok video using pop artist Taylor Swift's song "Karma."

As reported by Marca, the 41-year-old racer raised eyebrows as he winked at the camera after remaining motionless for a few seconds.

Swift, who recently parted ways with Joe Alwyn after six years of dating, has a line in her song "Karma" where she says, "Karma is my boyfriend."

Some Spanish magazines reported that Alonso and Swift had been seeing each other for about a week, but no official statement has been released from either party.

It's unclear whether Alonso's TikTok video was intended to troll those who believe he's dating the pop star or if he was confirming the rumors by referring to himself as "Karma."

Regardless, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace found the reports amusing.

When asked about the rumor, Wallace laughed and said that he would have to ask his wife, Amanda, to confirm it with Swift during her upcoming concert in Kansas.

Although Swift has yet to comment on the speculation surrounding her love life, her breakup with Alwyn reportedly stemmed from her reluctance to get married.

Only time will tell whether Alonso is just playing with fans or if there's something more substantial to the rumors about him and Swift.