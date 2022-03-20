Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Formula One season-opener in Bahrain, followed by teammate Carlos Sainz and Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton but world champion Max Verstappen failed to finish the race.

Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari one-two while Lewis Hamilton snatched third place after Sergio Perez added to Red Bull's disastrous day by spinning out of the race with minutes remaining.

Ferrari's last win before Sunday was with Sebastian Vettel in Singapore in September 2019.