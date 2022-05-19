Turkish Formula 2 driver Cem Bölükbaşı will return to racing this weekend for the fourth leg of the Formula 2 World Championship in Barcelona.

23-year-old Bölükbaşı, the first Turkish F2 driver in history, suffered a broken rib after a crash in the season’s second race in Saudi Arabia.

He missed the race in Imola due to the injury but has since made a full recovery.

Bölükbaşı will participate in the sprint Saturday, before heading to Sunday’s final race.

"We made a successful start to Formula 2 season but suffered some setbacks. Now, I am ready for the fourth race of the season. I can't wait to get behind the wheel and do my best,” said Bölükbaşı in an official statement released by his team Charouz Racing System.

"Each race is a new experience. After Le Castellet was recently added to the calendar, I have 11 more races, including Barcelona. I want to improve my performance on a race-by-race basis," he added.