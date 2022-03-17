Former world champion Sebastian Vettel will miss this weekend's Formula One season-opener in Bahrain after testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

"Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not, therefore, be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix," his team Aston Martin said in a statement.

It added that the four-time champ would be replaced by fellow-German reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg in Sakhir.

Hulkenberg has already stood in for Aston Martin three times since he last raced full time in Formula One with Renault in 2019.

The 34-year-old replaced Mexican Sergio Perez twice and Canadian Lance Stroll once in 2020 when the Silverstone-based team competed as Racing Point, with both drivers testing positive for COVID-19.

His last race was the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring when he replaced Stroll.

The 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours winner has started 179 Formula One grands prix, without standing on the podium, in a career that began with Williams in 2010 and included stints with Aston Martin's predecessors Force India.

He holds the F1 record for most starts without a top-three finish.

The race weekend starts Friday with free practice, qualifying is Saturday and the race Sunday.

While Vettel misses the season-opener, McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has returned in time from a COVID-19 infection which made him miss last week's pre-season tests on the same Bahrain International Circuit.

Formula One has relaxed its previously tight COVID-19 protocols this season.