Lewis Hamilton is confident Ferrari has everything it needs to claim the world championship and believes he can still secure a record eighth title, despite entering the 19th season of his illustrious career.

In his first extensive comments since completing his high-profile move to Ferrari from Mercedes – set to earn him over 100 million pounds ($126 million) over the next two years – Hamilton shared his elevated game plan to etch his name into the history books and bring Ferrari its first title in nearly two decades.

He dismissed retirement rumors, stressing he would not walk away from the sport if he clinched another crown.

“Absolutely, I believe this team is ready,” Hamilton said without hesitation when asked if Ferrari could help him reach further glory. “I’ve been part of two world-champion teams (McLaren and Mercedes), and I know what a winning team feels like. Ferrari has everything needed to win – it’s got that passion, that DNA, that’s been missing elsewhere."

Hamilton’s quest for an eighth title was derailed in 2021 after a controversial Abu Dhabi season finale.

Following three disappointing years, Hamilton’s performances last season raised questions about his ability to still compete at the front.

He struggled in qualifying, losing to former teammate George Russell, and at 40, many doubted his chances, especially paired with the fast and talented Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

But Hamilton remains hopeful. "Yes, I am more hopeful than ever," he said. "Ferrari’s legacy, their mentality, it’s in their DNA. The competition will be tough, but I feel a magic here, an energy I haven’t felt before. It’s going to take hard work from everyone, and we’re all committed to it."

For Hamilton, it's not about chasing number eight but about helping Ferrari win its first championship in years. “It’s about how I can contribute to that and help them succeed,” he said. “I’ve elevated my mindset and approach to everything – fitness, time management, how I work with the engineers – because the pursuit of perfection is my only focus.”

Ferrari came close to claiming the constructors' title last season, finishing just behind McLaren, and with few changes to the rules, they're poised to challenge again in the upcoming season. The 2024 campaign begins in Melbourne on March 16.

Hamilton, who has already been working at Ferrari’s Maranello base and learned Italian, feels at home with his new team. “Everyone has gone out of their way to make me feel welcome. I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be, and it feels right,” he said. “At 40, I never imagined I’d still be this excited about the sport, but I’m giving everything to achieve this dream.”