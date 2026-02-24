Lewis Hamilton says he is ready to move on from the most difficult season of his career and believes Ferrari can fight at the front in the new Formula One campaign.

The seven-time world champion admitted he “forgot who I was” during a disappointing first year with the Italian team but insisted he has reset mentally and is fully motivated again.

“I love this job so much and I love working with my team and driving for the fans,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram after pre-season testing in Bahrain. “I’m re-set and refreshed. I’m not going anywhere, so stick with me. For a moment, I forgot who I was. Thanks to you and your support, you’re not going to see that mindset again. I know what needs to be done. This is going to be one hell of a season.”

Rare slump

Hamilton’s 2025 move from Mercedes to Ferrari was one of the biggest transfers in Formula One history. Expectations were sky-high. The results never followed.

He failed to reach the podium in all 24 races, the first time in his 18-season career he completed a year without a top-three finish. Ferrari also went winless and finished off the pace in both championships.

Hamilton cut a frustrated figure for much of the season, describing it as the worst of his career. At one point, he spoke of needing to disconnect during the winter break to reset mentally.

Signs of life in Bahrain

Pre-season testing in Bahrain has offered fresh hope.

Ferrari’s new car showed encouraging pace, with teammate Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets in the final session before the cars head to Australia for the opening round on March 8.

Rival team boss Andrea Stella of McLaren said Ferrari and Mercedes looked strong based on early data, suggesting the competitive order may be tighter than last year.

For Hamilton, now 41, the new season is about redemption. He remains the most successful driver in Formula One history and has made no secret of his ambition to win an eighth title.