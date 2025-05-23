Lewis Hamilton has faced roaring engines, last-lap duels and championship pressure – but even the seven-time world champion admits nothing prepared him for the nerves of watching his Formula One movie debut alongside his fiercest critics: his fellow drivers.

Ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, the Grimaldi Forum transformed into a private cinema where Hamilton screened the much-anticipated Apple Original film F1, starring Brad Pitt as fictional veteran racer Sonny Hayes.

The 61-year-old Oscar-winner plays a seasoned driver lured back into the sport, with the film directed by "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski and produced by Hollywood heavyweight Jerry Bruckheimer.

“I was sat in the middle. I was like, ‘Oh God, everyone’s seeing it for the first time.’ I was so nervous,” Hamilton said. “I really care what the drivers think – and I wanted them to think highly of it.”

Hamilton didn’t just consult – he co-produced. And now, the 40-year-old has caught the film bug.

With his production company Dawn Apollo Films featured in the opening credits, Hamilton revealed he’s already penning three new concepts, two of which are animated. “One of them’s already in the scripting phase,” he said. “At the beginning of the movie, my production logo comes up – all planetary – that was my idea. It’s a surreal feeling.”

The F1 film drops globally on June 25 and, according to F1 bosses, it could do for the sport what Netflix’s "Drive to Survive" did – only bigger.

Drivers applaud Hollywood pace

The film’s racing scenes, many shot during actual Grand Prix weekends with full driver cooperation, earned praise from the paddock. British teenager Oliver Bearman was impressed with Pitt’s on-track performance. “He was pushing the car. I know he trained hard, and the guy from his training team said he took real risks. He did his homework.”

Mercedes driver George Russell, who also features briefly in the movie, said the film’s integration of real drivers and team principals added a dose of authenticity – and humor. “As an F1 fan, it’s funny seeing us pop up here and there with Brad Pitt,” Russell said. “I had about a three-second scene, but hey – sometimes that’s enough!”

Piastri powers forward

Off the screen, the F1 title race continues to build drama – and Oscar Piastri is front and center.

Hamilton, who famously launched his career at McLaren, praised the 23-year-old Australian’s hot form. Piastri has won four of the first seven races this season and leads teammate Lando Norris by 13 points going into Monaco.

“He’s doing everything right to win a world title,” Hamilton said. “I have no advice – just keep doing what he’s doing.”

Though Red Bull’s Max Verstappen spoiled Piastri’s bid for a fourth straight win in Imola last week, the young Aussie, who also won in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Miami and China, remains grounded. “Imola wasn’t a reality check,” he told reporters. “But a reminder that not everything goes your way.”

With Australian greats Jack Brabham, Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo all having conquered Monaco, Piastri is keen to make his mark. “There’s a lot of Aussie history here,” he said. “It’d be nice to add another chapter.”