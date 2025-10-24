Lewis Hamilton has urged Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to embrace a “cutthroat” mindset like Max Verstappen’s if they truly want to become Formula One world champions.

The seven-time champion, who famously lost the 2021 title to Verstappen in a bitter finale, said the Dutchman’s ruthless edge has been key to his dominance. Verstappen has since stormed to three consecutive world titles and remains in contention for a fourth.

What once looked like the end of his reign now feels like another comeback. After leaving Zandvoort in August trailing leader Piastri by 104 points, Verstappen has reignited his campaign with victories in three of the last four races. He now sits just 40 points behind the Australian, while Norris has cut the gap to his McLaren teammate to 14.

With five rounds remaining and 141 points up for grabs ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Verstappen has emerged as a genuine title threat.

Hamilton knows better than most the formidable competitor the McLaren duo are up against as they chase a first drivers’ championship.

“The pressure is high. It is a time when you have to put your blinkers on and block everything from the outside. There is so much coming in, positive and negative,” Ferrari driver Hamilton told Sky Sports.

“Also, you really have to be cutthroat, and that’s what Max is. He’s going to take this from them if they don’t do the same.

“They’ve got to be pushing, and you have to dig deep to be able to hold off someone like Max in the car he’s in at the moment.

“But for either of them to come out ahead, consistency is key, and we’ve seen that from Max in the last few races.”