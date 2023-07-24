Lewis Hamilton's quest for victory has hit another roadblock as Max Verstappen triumphed in record-breaking style at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Hungaroring witnessed Verstappen's relentless march to a seventh consecutive win, highlighting the one-sided nature of this Formula One season.

Verstappen's assault began by outmaneuvering pole-sitter Hamilton on the downhill charge to the opening corner, propelling him into an unassailable lead.

Meanwhile, Hamilton endured a tough start and fell behind both McLaren drivers in the early laps of the 70-lap race.

Lando Norris impressed again, finishing as the runner-up to Verstappen for the second consecutive race, trailing the Dutchman by a substantial 33.7 seconds.

Sergio Perez made a remarkable comeback from ninth to clinch third, with Oscar Piastri securing fifth position.

Verstappen's latest victory marks his ninth win in the 11 rounds so far, establishing a commanding 110-point lead over his teammate Perez.

Red Bull's dominance remains intact, as they secured a new F1 record with their 12th consecutive win this season.

In stark contrast, Hamilton's winless streak stretches to 34 appearances, a career-long dry spell for the seven-time world champion. Reflecting on his performance, Hamilton admitted that he has not been at his best for over a year, while Verstappen has soared to 24 triumphs during the same period.

Despite his struggles, Hamilton remained optimistic and proud of his pole position and ability to outperform other competitive cars.

However, he acknowledged that the reality check was clear – the Mercedes car lacks the pace to match the sheer speed of the Red Bull.

The race's early moments showcased Hamilton's unfortunate loss of traction, allowing Verstappen to seize the initiative and leave the Mercedes behind.

The subsequent overtakes by Piastri and Norris further complicated Hamilton's efforts, relegating him to fourth place.

Hamilton's frustration was evident through radio communications with his team, questioning potential engine adjustments and lamenting the car's perceived slow performance.

He valiantly fought his way back but ultimately had to settle for fourth, finishing 39 seconds adrift of Verstappen.

The Dutchman's commanding performance left Hamilton in awe of the "phenomenal" Red Bull car as the Mercedes driver continues to grapple with the elusive victory.

Verstappen's dominance and Red Bull's relentless form continues to set the tone for this season, with Hamilton and Mercedes facing an uphill battle to reclaim their once-dominant position in the sport.

As the F1 circus heads to the final round before the summer break in Belgium, the tension and excitement build as fans wonder if Hamilton can end his drought and challenge Verstappen's dominance in future races.