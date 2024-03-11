Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that while Max Verstappen is currently leading in Formula One, the team is not solely dependent on him.

Following another dominant one-two finish by Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Horner emphasized that the team's success is a collective effort, highlighting that no individual, not even a triple world champion like Verstappen, is bigger than the team.

In another highlight of the weekend, British teenager Oliver Bearman secured points in his F1 debut with Ferrari, adding to the thrilling narrative of the race weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Reflecting on the eventful race weekend, here are the three key takeaways from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix:

Horner, future of Verstappen

Red Bull's under-pressure team boss chose to attack as the best form of defense when he sought to regain control of the narrative and Verstappen's future in the aftermath of his 56th career win.

Seeking to move the focus after weeks of being the center of attention himself, the 50-year-old Briton, who had been cleared of inappropriate conduct toward a female colleague by an internal investigation, proclaimed Red Bull's unified power.

"It's like anything in life; you can't force somebody to be somewhere just because of a piece of paper," said Horner, responding to Verstappen's veiled threat to leave the team if his mentor Helmut Marko was suspended or removed.

"If somebody didn't want to be on this team, then you know, we're not going to force somebody against their will to be here. That applies whether it's a machine operator, designer, or somebody in one of the support functions; it runs through the business."

"No individual is bigger than the team. We listen to whatever Max says, but the team will always make the right decisions for the team."

Bearman is Winner ... for Netflix, Ferrari

Oliver Bearman's cool, good humor and controlled speed at the wheel made him the star of the show and a winner for both Ferrari and Netflix, the makers of the successful "Drive to Survive" fly-on-the-wall series, as well as Formula One.

The 18-year-old's talent and personality were the perfect antithesis to the Red Bull saga and raised a smile of admiration across the paddock.

Even if Carlos Sainz wins his recovery race from appendicitis to regain his seat in Australia later this month, Bearman did enough to suggest that at 18 years and 305 days, he is one to watch – and has set a high bar for the arrival of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, twice his age, next year.

Hamilton wants Mercedes changes

After 47 races without a win, Hamilton's need for a car to compete with Ferrari and Red Bull was all too plain to see as he came home ninth in Jeddah and gained more media credit for praising and congratulating Bearman than chasing a record-increasing 104th win.

He suggested after the race that Mercedes needed to make "big changes" as he was left feeling he raced in a "different category" to his rivals in the high-speed sections.

"We'll keep working," promised the former world champion. "We need big changes."

Bearman's arrival also accentuated that Hamilton is in the autumn of his career and cannot wait much longer for improvements, whether with Mercedes or Ferrari, the second-fastest team.