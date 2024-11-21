There’s never been a more dramatic 180-degree turn than Max Verstappen’s shift in opinion a year ago at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver initially voiced disdain for the event, even before setting foot in the city. Local residents shared their outrage for different reasons, while Verstappen criticized what he saw as a shift from a sporting event to a spectacle.

The massive, glowing Sphere on the Strip flashed driver images, while everything – from tickets to hotel rooms – came with a hefty price tag.

Liberty Media, it’s believed, spent nearly $1 billion promoting its first Formula One event, much of which went toward one-time costs such as land acquisition, building a permanent pit structure, and repaving roads.

Verstappen, closing in on his third consecutive championship last November, was in a sour mood even before the opening ceremony.

LED lighting, an expansive drone show, and musical acts were all performed in front of an estimated 30,000 spectators before the drivers were elevated from inside elaborate boxes and stages to be introduced in their fire suits.

There were plenty of bumps from there, including a valve cover that popped off a manhole during the first practice, nearly destroying Carlos Sainz’s car.

But by the time Verstappen crossed the finish line for his 18th win of the season, he was singing "Viva! Las Vegas!” on his radio. And his grin was enormous as he watched the massive fireworks display over the Strip.

Just like that, a race that seemed on a crash course for failure was stamped as one of the best of the 2023 season.

The encore has arrived, with the first practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix scheduled for Thursday night. So much has changed, and that shift actually started a year ago following a race considered one of the most competitive and compelling of the season.

An economic impact report released months after the 2023 race showed it generated a net economic impact of $1.5 billion, which, according to analysts, made it the most lucrative event in Las Vegas history.

Attendees spent 3.6 times more than the average visitor, generating $884 million in economic impact, and the race generated $77 million in tax revenue, also the most in city history – more than the Super Bowl, held in Las Vegas just over two months later.

Race organizers supported around 2,200 jobs for the construction of the course and permanent pit paddock. But even without that this time around, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is still expecting at least $250 million in revenue this year.

Local businesses complained they lost millions of dollars last year because of nonstop construction that disrupted customer access, but there has been very little criticism this time around. Renee Wilm, the CEO of the LVGP and a longtime Liberty Media employee, admitted that promoters had not adequately communicated with the local community about potential headaches.

"The tone has changed dramatically,” Wilm told The Associated Press, calling new communications director Lori Nelson-Kraft "a force of nature" who has built relationships throughout the city.

Wilm added that community events, including those that hosted foster children, gave away backpacks and sneakers, and held parties on Grand Prix Plaza with DJs and activities, were all part of the effort to "really give back to the community that has helped us significantly to be more welcomed this year.”

Well, the drivers don’t have to sit through an elaborate opening ceremony and then pop out of boxes. Wilm said, instead, they will be the guests at a private dinner inside the paddock Wednesday night.

There’s also a free off-site fan zone this year for those who do not attend, as well as an additional 10,000 general admission tickets in three new fan zones, some with access to unassigned, bleacher-style grandstand seating.

There are more single-day event tickets rather than the overwhelming number of three-day packages – and all the valve covers have been properly secured to avoid a repeat of the Ferrari fiasco that pushed a practice session to run until 4 a.m.

Wilm said the changes were made to address spectators who wanted to experience the event but not at the price scale charged in Year 1, when Las Vegas was the most expensive Grand Prix on the F1 calendar. Single-day general admission tickets start at $99.

The Ferrari Challenge has been added as a support event, so fans can now see more than just the F1 show. On the T-Mobile and Heineken Silver stages, global stars Ludacris, Alesso, OneRepublic, Snakehips, and Vandelux are set to perform.

LVGP has committed $1 million in cash to local nonprofit organizations and $1 million in event tickets to honor residents identified as key community contributors, including local education staff, Make-A-Wish patients, and others.

Promoters have also added community watch parties, the F1 fan experience, and "Graduates on the Grid,” which will allow UNLV engineering students to tour Grand Prix Plaza and meet with F1 teams.

While the soaring costs of the inaugural race surpassed Liberty estimates – much of it in one-time infrastructure costs – the paddock and garages will still be transformed into Las Vegas’ trendiest restaurants. Access to the Paddock Club Rooftop offers 360-degree views of the circuit, and an ice skating rink has been added.

ESPN has added a "Putt Stop” to the paddock so that anyone inside – including fans and drivers – can play miniature golf. The Evian Club Hydration is a new pop-up bar, as is the MGM Rewards Paddock Bar. There's a sushi bar and a Heineken Bar, as well.

Yes, the race will still begin at 10 p.m. local time because that’s when big events in Las Vegas typically begin. But adjustments have been made to the practice schedule so that sessions no longer begin at midnight. That also allows spectators to return to their hotels in time to see top musical acts playing late-night shows.

It’s unclear if Verstappen has gained any appreciation for the event, but the Red Bull star still heads into Saturday night’s race with the lead in the driver standings as he closes in on a fourth consecutive title. Coming off a brilliant drive to victory two weeks ago in Brazil, Verstappen now has a 62-point lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris with three races remaining.

There are only 86 points up for grabs over the remaining three races of the season. If Norris can’t outscore Verstappen by at least three points in Las Vegas, Verstappen will be the champion.

Norris can still win, assuming he is flawless down the stretch and outperforms Verstappen in the final three races. The maximum dent he could put into Verstappen’s lead is 26 points in Las Vegas, which would leave him 36 points behind heading to Qatar and the finale in Abu Dhabi.

Wilm said the prospect of a champion being crowned in Las Vegas has caused an uptick in ticket sales.