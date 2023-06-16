As anticipation reached its peak at the Canadian Grand Prix, Mercedes and their loyal fans were eager for news on the contract extension of the seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton.

However, despite ongoing talks, the enigmatic driver kept his future cards close to his chest during a news conference in Montreal.

Scheduled to meet with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who had hinted at an imminent resolution, Hamilton was evasive when questioned about the progress of negotiations.

With a wry smile, he quipped, "We've never hooked up," dismissing any rumors of a secret rendezvous. The moderator, attempting to extract a more straightforward response, humorously asked if the boss and driver had shared a pizza together. Hamilton amusingly retorted, "We've never had pizza."

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes attends the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, June 15, 2023. (AFP Photo)

It was clear that the champion was in no mood to divulge details.

Eventually, Hamilton acknowledged that talks had taken place without any final agreement being reached.

"I've seen Toto, we've talked several times," he admitted with a hint of reserve. "Yeah. Nothing else real to really add to it." While these revelations fell short of the information promised by Wolff in a recent CNBC interview, where he assured fans that a decision was on the horizon, Hamilton's reticence left room for speculation.

In the interview, Wolff expressed the unique bond between Hamilton and the Mercedes team.

"It is going to happen soon, and we are talking more days than weeks," he assured viewers. "We have such a good relation that we dread the moment that we need to talk about money. From a team's perspective, Lewis and Mercedes have gone back a long time. We both joined the team in 2013 together, and from a professional relation, we now have a friendship. It has been a wonderful time," Wolff elaborated. "He is the most important personality in the sport. He is so multifaceted, not only in racing but also off the track, so we need to keep him in the sport for as long as possible."

Hamilton, whose career began with McLaren, a team powered by Mercedes, in 2007, transitioned to the Mercedes team in 2013.

Since then, he has claimed a staggering 82 victories, a record in Formula One history, with 103 victories overall. The British driver has clinched six of his seven championships donning the Silver Arrows.

As the final year of his current contract loomed, Hamilton has repeatedly expressed his desire to prolong his career and remain with Mercedes, despite persistent rumors of Ferrari's interest.

The Canadian Grand Prix had been earmarked as the perfect occasion to announce the contract extension, as it holds sentimental value for Hamilton.

This iconic race not only witnessed his maiden F1 victory in 2007 but also stands as the venue where he achieved his record-tying seventh win at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, matching the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Nevertheless, the absence of a concrete timeline for the announcement did not faze Hamilton. "I don't really have a huge amount to say on the contract side of things," he asserted calmly. "It'll get done when it's done. If that's next week, if that's in a month's time, as long as it gets done, it doesn't really bother me."

Addressing rumors of a potential move to Ferrari, Hamilton has consistently denied any contact from the Italian powerhouse.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Hamilton maintained an optimistic outlook regarding Mercedes' recent performances.

The team's surprise 2-3 podium finish in Spain, with Hamilton and his teammate George Russell, injected renewed energy into the entire organization.

"We've been making progress in the car, and the last race was just phenomenal," Hamilton said. "We've all been buzzing back at the factory; the whole team just has this new energy, and it kind of feels like we have a North Star. We know where we're going; we know how to get there, so everyone's just churning away and working as hard as possible."

Arriving in Canada, Hamilton acknowledged the unpredictability of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the uncertainty it posed for his team.

However, he found solace in the possibility of adverse weather conditions, which might favor their performance. "We generally don't know whether this track suits our car and the car's characteristics, but the weather may change that, and we'll see," Hamilton contemplated with an air of excitement.

Although he has yet to secure a victory in the current season, Hamilton expressed no need for a rain dance, given the forecast's promise of wet weather throughout the race weekend.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing enters the Canadian Grand Prix with an impeccable record of seven consecutive victories, further fueling their quest for the monumental 100th win.

Max Verstappen, the reigning race champion, is poised to claim his 41st career victory, equaling the legendary Ayrton Senna's triumphs and leaving a lasting impression on F1 history.

Praising Verstappen's accomplishments, Hamilton acknowledged the young driver's talent while playfully noting his team's determination to impede his progress.

"Max has been doing an amazing job. He's had such an incredible career so far, and he's for sure going to surpass that," Hamilton said. "We're working on our car so we can slow him down."