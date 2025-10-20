Red Bull’s Max Verstappen crowned a perfect weekend in Austin with his fifth win of the season at the Formula One United States Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Red Bull driver, who also won the sprint race on Saturday, started from pole position and cruised to victory at the Circuit of the Americas ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari completed the podium in third. He had a fierce fight with Norris throughout the race, but was overtaken with five laps to go.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was again out of the podium in fifth in the other McLaren.

Verstappen became a factor in the title race after winning three of the last four races, and he will leave Austin 40 points behind Piastri. Second-placed Norris, meanwhile, closed the gap to the top to 14 points.

Next on the F1 calendar is the Mexican GP on Oct. 26.