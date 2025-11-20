Lando Norris will reach a rare milestone with his 150th Formula 1 start at Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, a landmark that coincides with the most crucial stretch of his career: a shot at his first World Drivers’ Championship.

Once tagged as a future superstar, Norris has transformed potential into performance.

After a frustrating mechanical retirement at the Dutch Grand Prix in August left him trailing teammate Oscar Piastri by 34 points, Norris has roared back with five podiums in six races, including consecutive victories in Mexico City and Brazil.

The 26-year-old now leads Piastri by 24 points with only three races remaining, though he remains acutely aware of how quickly fortunes can shift in Formula 1.

“I feel like I've very much been on top of a lot of things the last few weekends, but it's a very difficult level to perform at all of the time,” Norris said. “I have incredible drivers that I'm up against. My expectation for myself is to try and perform at the same level. But that's not always a guarantee.”

With a lead that could theoretically withstand finishing behind Piastri in the remaining races, Norris faces a strategic choice: defend the cushion or maintain his aggressive approach.

True to form, he opts for the latter. “What's done me so well the last few weekends has been going flat out, staying out of trouble and staying out of the chaos behind,” Norris said. “I think taking fewer risks is not the right mindset. I'll come here this weekend to try and win. I'll go to Qatar to try and win.”

The McLaren teammates’ rivalry has at times generated headlines, but Norris emphasized the professionalism between them.

“We have a lot of respect for one another,” he said. “We still get along well, and I think it's better than it's ever been.”

This season, McLaren has dominated much of the competition, leaving Norris, Piastri, and the team with a performance advantage over the field.

However, reigning four-time champion Max Verstappen remains a lurking threat.

Trailing Norris by 49 points and Piastri by 25, Verstappen has clawed back after a midseason slump, delivering seven consecutive podiums and three wins in the past six races. While mathematically still in contention, the Dutch driver acknowledges the challenge.

“It doesn’t really change my approach,” Verstappen said. “We need a lot of luck now until the end to even have an opportunity.”