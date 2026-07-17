Formula One returns this weekend for one of the calendar's most celebrated races as the championship moves to the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, where Mercedes will aim to strengthen its hold on both title races while rivals Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull look to close the gap before the summer break.

The 10th round of the 2026 Formula One season will take place at the historic Belgian circuit, a favorite among drivers and fans alike for its sweeping high-speed corners, dramatic elevation changes and famously unpredictable weather.

Nestled in Belgium's Ardennes Forest, Spa-Francorchamps is the longest track on the current Formula One calendar, stretching 7.004 kilometers (4.35 miles). The 44-lap race will cover a total distance of 308.052 kilometers (191.4 miles), with drivers tackling 19 corners that include iconic sections such as Eau Rouge, Raidillon, Pouhon and Blanchimont.

The circuit's combination of long straights, technical corners and rapidly changing weather conditions frequently produces thrilling wheel-to-wheel battles, strategic gambles and safety car interventions, making it one of the sport's most demanding venues.

Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday at 5:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. GMT), while Sunday's race begins at 4:00 p.m. The Belgian Grand Prix will follow the traditional Formula One weekend format without a sprint race.

Spa-Francorchamps has been a cornerstone of Formula One since hosting one of the inaugural World Championship races in 1950, when Juan Manuel Fangio claimed victory. The venue has since become one of the sport's most prestigious stops.

The current race lap record belongs to Sergio Perez, who clocked a 1 minute, 44.701 seconds for Red Bull during the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.

Antonelli leads Mercedes charge

Mercedes arrives in Belgium with momentum after a dominant opening half of the season, thanks largely to the outstanding form of Kimi Antonelli.

The young Italian has emerged as the championship's breakout star, winning five of the first nine races to build a 25-point advantage over teammate George Russell.

Russell has added two victories of his own, helping Mercedes establish a commanding lead in the constructors' championship.

Ferrari has been Mercedes' closest challenger, with Lewis Hamilton earning his first victory for the Scuderia while Charles Leclerc has consistently collected valuable points. McLaren and Red Bull remain within striking distance but face increasing pressure to reduce the deficit.

Drivers' championship standings

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes, Italy) - 179 points

George Russell (Mercedes, Great Britain) - 154

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari, Great Britain) - 147

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari, Monaco) - 108

Lando Norris (McLaren, Great Britain) - 97

Constructors' championship standings

Mercedes - 333 points

Ferrari - 255

McLaren - 179

Red Bull - 128

Alpine - 60