Francesco Bagnaia, the current MotoGP champion, expressed his enthusiasm for leading the championship and embracing the pressure, as he faces stiff competition from Jorge Martin in the upcoming Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang Sunday.

Italian rider Bagnaia leads the standings with 389 points, while Martin closely trails with 376 points after securing a crucial fourth win in Thailand last month.

Bagnaia, riding for Ducati, welcomed the challenge of defending his title at the circuit where he clinched his maiden MotoGP championship last year.

"It's a pleasure to have this kind of pressure as we are fighting for the title. Without pressure, perhaps you don't care too much. I think pressure is normal; it's great fuel in my point of view," Bagnaia said.

"We have to use it to improve and feel the anger of being a champion again."

Martin, who ensured the championship remains tight by winning in Thailand, is eager to settle unfinished business at Sepang after a crash last year while leading the pack.

"I could have made it last year, but unfortunately, it did not happen because of the crash. I think with the new asphalt we can improve because the bounce is less and the turns are faster. I am looking forward to this race," he said.

Martin, with seven sprint race victories this season, remained cautious when asked about the possibility of being teammates with Bagnaia next year.

"I cannot say a lot. I would be proud to continue with Pramac, but if Ducati wants me to join with the red bike, I would be happy too," he said.

Martin, who prepared for the race by holidaying in Bali, Indonesia, emphasized the need to acclimatize to the steamy conditions in Malaysia, where temperatures are forecasted to reach 33 degrees Celsius (91 Fahrenheit), coupled with the threat of tropical thunderstorms.

The Sepang International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur, which used to host Formula One, offers plenty of opportunities for high-speed racing and overtaking.

The action kicks off on Friday with practice, followed by more practice, qualifying, and a 10-lap sprint race on Saturday.