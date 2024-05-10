Lando Norris exuded confidence in McLaren's ability to contend for the Formula One title in the upcoming season, a conviction that comes on the heels of his inaugural Grand Prix triumph, celebrated at the team's British headquarters on Thursday.

The 24-year-old claimed victory at the Miami Grand Prix last Sunday, capitalizing on a safety car period to outpace Red Bull's Max Verstappen and clinch his first win in his 110th Grand Prix appearance.

McLaren's victory, its first in nearly three years, marks a remarkable resurgence for the British team, once a dominant force in Formula One during the 1980s and 1990s.

Currently fourth in the drivers' standings, Norris trails three-time world champion Verstappen by 53 points. McLaren is in third place in the constructors' standings, a considerable 115 points behind Red Bull.

Asked if McLaren can mount a title challenge next season, Britain's Norris told Sky Sports F1: "100 percent. I am saying that still with my feet on the ground. I want to believe that we have two great drivers (Oscar Piastri is the other driver). We have an amazing team behind us and we are closer than ever.

"As much as I said at the beginning of this year we can win races, I should have the confidence to say next year we can go for the next step."

Norris was back at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, near London, on Thursday to celebrate his success with the wider team.

He acknowledged there remained a gap McLaren had to close to compete consistently with Red Bull and Ferrari.

"On average, we are not quite where we want to be," said Norris. "We still have our feet on the ground, we know we have more work to do.

"As soon as they've all had a little drink this morning, I'm going to tell them to get back to work so we can keep fighting even more.

"If there is any race I want to have the same speed, it is at Silverstone (for the British Grand Prix). We can win races this year, we can compete against Red Bull, and we are looking at an exciting season between us, Red Bull, and Ferrari."