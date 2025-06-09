Deniz Öncü scribed his name into Turkish motorsport history Sunday with a thrilling wire-to-wire win at MotorLand Aragon, becoming the first Turk to claim victory in a Moto2 World Championship race.

Racing for Red Bull KTM Ajo, the 21-year-old snatched the lead in the dying meters from Brazil’s Diogo Moreira, crossing the line just 0.003 seconds ahead – the closest margin in modern Moto2 history.

It was a battle of nerves, tires, and timing across 19 laps, and Öncü played it perfectly.

Race for ages

Moreira, on pole after a record-setting qualifying lap, led early, but Öncü wasted no time. Launching from third, he dove past Barry Baltus into Turn 1 and took the lead by Turn 8.

The race exploded into chaos on Lap 1 when Daniel Holgado crashed at Turn 12, collecting teammate David Alonso, both promising rookies out early.

Baltus temporarily led after Öncü ran wide at Turn 3 on Lap 2, but it was championship contender Aron Canet who stormed to the front by Lap 6. A tight lead group of Canet, Öncü, Baltus, and Moreira began to break away.

Öncü found another gear on Laps 13 and 14, setting consecutive fastest laps to reclaim the lead.

Moreira clawed back on the final lap, overtook Öncü at Turn 5, and seemed set for glory – until Öncü unleashed a stunning exit from the final corner to win by the width of a tire.

Baltus finished third, 3.2 seconds adrift.

Tears on podium

As the Istiklal Marşı (the Turkish National Anthem) echoed through Aragon, a teary-eyed Öncü stood on the podium, soaking in a moment years in the making. “I’m from Türkiye,” he said emotionally. “Kenan and Toprak are the best teachers in the world. I gave everything. My rival passed me, but I didn’t quit.”

Öncü paid tribute to his mentors – Kenan Sofuoğlu, five-time Supersport champion, and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, reigning WorldSBK ace. Both have helped shape his journey from Moto3 upstart to Moto2 trailblazer.

The Türkiye Motorcycle Federation called the victory a “historic success,” and Turkish media exploded with pride. Social media lit up with posts lauding Öncü’s grit, precision, and national symbolism.

Shaking up standings

Öncü’s 25-point haul boosts him to seventh in the championship with 62 points.

The title fight is heating up: Manuel Gonzalez and Aron Canet are tied at 118 points. Gonzalez charged from 18th to ninth after a qualifying crash; Canet faded to sixth.

Moreira’s runner-up finish places him third overall with 90 points, just ahead of Baltus (89). Joe Roberts (82 points) sits fifth after a P7 finish. Senna Agius and Filip Salač, finishing fourth and fifth respectively, remain dark horses.

While Öncü isn’t yet in the title hunt, his Aragon win hints at what’s to come – with confidence mounting and the Kalex under him, he’s poised for more fireworks.

Comeback forged in pain

This triumph marks a remarkable rebound for Öncü. After a rocky Moto2 debut in 2024 and a fractured hand that sidelined him for three rounds, he returned stronger. His third-place finish at Aragon last year was a turning point; now, he’s a winner.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo team has backed him fully, pairing him with rookie Collin Veijer and handing him the reins after parting with Celestino Vietti.

Öncü’s aggressive style suits the Kalex chassis, and Aragon proved he can outwit veterans and fellow rising stars alike.