Sergio Perez's time at Red Bull Racing appears to be drawing to a close, with ESPN reporting on Monday that the veteran driver is set to leave the team at the end of this season.

Currently sitting in eighth place in the Formula One standings, Perez’s performance has been a far cry from expectations.

With one race left in the 2024 calendar, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, Perez has yet to secure a victory this year.

His four podium finishes came early, with all of them occurring within the first five races of the season.

The 34-year-old's struggles were laid bare after he finished 17th at the Qatar Grand Prix, a result that has raised further questions about his future at Red Bull.

Christian Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, spoke candidly about Perez’s situation following the Qatar race. "I’m going to let Checo come to his own conclusions; nobody’s forcing him one way or another," Horner said, acknowledging the tough circumstances for Perez. "It's not a nice situation for him to obviously be in."

Despite signing a contract extension for 2025 earlier this year, Perez's future with the team looks uncertain.

ESPN reports that while he can't be dismissed outright due to the contract, he could be moved into an ambassadorial role should he choose to remain with Red Bull in a reduced capacity.

Since joining Red Bull in 2021, Perez has experienced both highs and lows.

He has earned six wins and 39 podium finishes since his F1 debut in 2011, with his most recent victory coming in the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

However, this season has been notably underwhelming. Perez has not seen a podium finish since April, and his best result in recent months was a pair of second-place finishes early in the season.

Perez has scored just 152 points this year, a stark contrast to teammate Max Verstappen’s 429 points. While Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive Drivers' Championship, Perez’s results have been more inconsistent, with just 28 points from the past 10 races.

The pressure has been mounting for Perez, especially with speculation about his future with Red Bull intensifying after each disappointing race.

Despite these challenges, Perez remained resolute after the Qatar Grand Prix, expressing optimism for the future. "Sometimes things don't go your way. We're still here and optimistic that we can turn things around as a team, especially for next year," he said.

As for Perez’s next move, the most likely replacement for him appears to be New Zealand’s Liam Lawson.

Other options include Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto, although a series of crashes at Williams has weakened his case.

Red Bull also has rising star Isack Hadjar, who is contending for the F2 title, and may opt for him alongside Yuki Tsunoda should Lawson be promoted.

The final race in Abu Dhabi could mark the end of an era for Perez at Red Bull, with an official announcement expected soon after the season wraps up.