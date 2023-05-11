The internet was abuzz with speculation when photographs of Shakira and Tom Cruise at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix surfaced.

As reported by Marca, a source close to the actor confirmed to Page Six that he felt a connection with the Colombian singer and was interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with her.

The photographs went viral on social media, sparking rumors that the two may be dating.

However, a source close to Shakira has now confirmed to U.S. Weekly that the singer is not interested in Cruise, who is 14 years her senior.

"Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1, but she is not interested in dating him," the source said. "He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she wasn't focused on dating him or anyone else. She has a lot on her plate and is now focused on her kids and career."

Cruise, who is 60 years old, has a history of dating younger women and Latinos.

He has previously been romantically linked to Sofia Vergara and Penelope Cruz, which further fueled the speculation of a possible romance with Shakira.

However, the source explained that Shakira finds the rumors amusing and has no intention of pursuing anything beyond a friendship with Cruise.

"Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her and how fans are chiming in with their opinions, but she thinks it's hilarious because it's just not true," the source said. "She had fun when they chatted, but that's as far as things have gone."

During the Miami GP, Shakira was also spotted with other high-profile celebrities such as Serena Williams, Maluma, Lewis Hamilton, Henry Cavill, Julian Edelman and Jason Momoa.

Sources close to the singer have confirmed that all relationships are strictly platonic.

Shakira, who is 46 years old, recently went through a difficult breakup with her longtime partner, FC Barcelona legend Gerard Pique.

Since then, she has been linked romantically to several people.

However, she is reportedly focused on her children and career and has no interest in a serious relationship.

Additionally, many of her fans are not supportive of the idea of her dating Cruise.

While there may have been some initial excitement surrounding the possibility of a romance between Shakira and Cruise, the rumors seem unfounded.

Shakira is content to focus on her career and her family, and her fandom supports her decision.