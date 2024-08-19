Turkish motorcycle star Toprak Razgatlıoğlu is dominating the 2024 World Superbike Championship, emerging as the top contender with 15 wins after seven rounds.

Known globally as "El Turco," Razgatlıoğlu continues to break records, both in his career and in the championship’s history.

The 1996-born racer has crossed the finish line first 54 times, showcasing the Turkish national anthem to the world.

In his World Superbike career, he has competed in 213 races and stood on the podium 133 times.

Razgatlıoğlu recently achieved a milestone by securing the top spot for the 13th consecutive race, surpassing previous records held by British rider Jonathan Rea and Spanish competitor Alvaro Bautista.

His streak of consecutive victories sets a new benchmark in the championship.

In the seventh round held in Portugal, Razgatlıoğlu won all three races, becoming the first rider to achieve three consecutive wins in Italy, England, Czechia and Portugal.

Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu (C) celebrates after breaking the championship record with 12 consecutive victories by winning the Superpole race of the seventh leg of the World Superbike Championship, Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 11, 2024. (AA Photo)

Having claimed the World Superbike title with Yamaha in 2021, Razgatlıoğlu is now the leading contender for the championship with BMW's factory team (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK) this season.

Currently, he leads the overall standings with 365 points, 92 ahead of his closest rival, Ducati’s Niccolo Bulega, who sits in second with 273 points.

Spanish rider Alvaro Bautista from the Aruba Ducati team follows in third with 223 points.

Evaluating Razgatlıoğlu’s performance, Turkish Motorcycling Federation (TMF) President Bekir Yunus Uçar highlighted the rider's global popularity and impressive achievements. Uçar stated: "Toprak is not only breaking his own records but also setting new benchmarks in the championship's history. His synergy with the BMW factory team has been excellent. With the guidance of TMF National Teams Captain Kenan Sofuoğlu, we hope to secure a second world championship for our country. Toprak and his team have delivered an outstanding performance so far, increasing the championship’s viewership and attracting significant attention on social media. Thanks to his consecutive victories, he proudly represents our national anthem on every track. In short, 'Toprak is on his way to a second world championship.'"