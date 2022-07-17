Turkish biker Toprak Razgatlıoğlu clinched a second consecutive victory in England on Sunday.

"It was an inseparable duo at the front of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship field in Race 2 at Donington Park but Toprak Razgatlıoğlu was able to hold on after consistent challenges from Jonathan Rea to take his first hat-trick in WorldSBK during the Prosecco DOC UK Round," Superbike World Championship said in a statement.

Razgatlıoğlu of Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK team, who claimed a win in the first race of England on Saturday, has 22 Championship wins in his career and 66 podiums.

Team Ducati's Alvaro Bautista came second while Jonathan Rea from Kawasaki finished in third place at Donington Park on Sunday.

Spanish racer Bautista's second place gave him his 40th podium as Ducati received 999 podium placements in the Championship, with British rider Rea moving on to 228 podiums in his career.

Championship standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing-Ducati) 246 points

2. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) 229

3. Toprak Razgatlıoğlu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) 203

4. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) 124

5. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing-Ducati) 119