Türkiye's motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu achieved an impressive feat by claiming the first spot on the podium in the Superpole race, and following it up with a second-place finish in the final race of the weekend, at the World Superbike Championship held in Indonesia.

The second stage of the thrilling World Superbike Championship descended upon the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

The Red Bull athlete, who triumphed in the early morning Superpole race, commencing at 5:30 p.m. Central European Time (CET) (3:30 p.m. GMT) with the Pata Yamaha Prometeon team, earned the first victory of the season and the right to start the main race from the pole position.

After his first place in the Superpole race, Toprak made a few laps with the Turkish crescent star flag on the track.

Indonesian racing fans demonstrated their love for Toprak, wearing custom T-shirts emblazoned with his name and cheering in the stands.

Amid the buzz of spectators, the second race of the weekend began promptly at 8:30 p.m. CET.

As the cars raced for 21 laps, Toprak and Michael Ruben Rinaldi vied for the lead but unfortunately, a collision between two drivers on Lap 7 forced the organizers to raise the red flags and temporarily suspend the race.

After the athletes had undergone a thorough health check-up and the necessary preparations had been made, the race was set to re-commence, with an additional 14 laps from the point where it had been left off.

Pata Yamaha Prometeon's Razgatlioglu finished second in the race, clinching a podium spot by crossing the checkered flag with Ducati's Alvaro Bautista taking the win, while Honda's Xavi Vierge rounded out the top three.

After an impressive showing, Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista clinched the top spot with 112 points in the pilots' general classification, followed by Türkiye's very own Toprak Razgatlıoğlu aboard his Yamaha with 75 points, and Andrea Locatelli on another Yamaha in close pursuit with 70 points.

The next race in the championship will be held in the Netherlands on April 21-23.

Öncü and Sofuoğlu

Razgatlıoğlu was not the only Crescent-Star driver to take the lanes.

In the second race of the weekend at the World Supersport Championship held in Indonesia, Can Öncü missed the podium by a whisker and took the fourth spot, while Bahattin Sofuoğlu's fortunes were not as favorable as he finished 10th.

Red Bull driver, Can Öncü, blazed the trail of the 18-lap race, taking the lead during the second lap but unfortunately, he receded during the next laps and eventually crossed the finish line in fourth place.

Türkiye's Can Öncü during the World Supersport Championship at the International Pertamina Mandalika Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, March 5, 2023. (AA Photo)

Ducati's Federico Caricasulo took the checkered flag with aplomb, followed closely by Yamaha's Stefano Manzi in second, with Ducati's Nicolo Bulega rounding out the podium in third.

Meanwhile, MV Agusta Reparto Corse team's Bahattin Sofuoğlu, who also competed in the World Supersport Championship, achieved a 10th-place finish in the second race.

Following these results, Nicolo Bulega took first place with 77 points, Stefano Manzi came second with 59 points and Can Öncü took third place with 54 points in the drivers' general classification.

National athlete Bahattin Sofuoğlu is in 14th place with 18 points.